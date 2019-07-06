Chivas Guadalajara vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Colossus Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Boca Juniors live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Colossus Cup. Kickoff time: 04:30 ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Boca Juniors game.
How to watch Chivas vs Boca Juniors live TV and Stream
Player to watch: Chivas Guadalajara
Oribe Peralta, the stellar signing white continue in the quest to earn a place in the starting eleven of his new team.
Player to watch: Boca Juniors
Darío Benedetto, a player who has been in the spotlight for days, as it is practically a fact that he will leave Boca Juniors, which has caused quite an impact because of what he means for the Argentines.
Boca Juniors panorama
A team that is also preparing to play in the next tournament of the Argentinean tournament. Boca Juniors defeated the Águilas in the middle of the week with a score of 3-1.
Chivas panorama
The team led by Tomas Boy, is looking to prepare in the best way for the Apertura 2019 of the MX League, where they must not only fight for a place in the group, but also to forget about the relegation percentage.
Tonight, Chivas, who are coming from a 5-1 loss to River Plate, will face Boca, another Argentina giants to whom they are no longer allowed to lose, because of everything that surrounds the Rebaño and its tradition.
The Chivas vs Boca Juniors game will be played at the CenturyLink Field Stadium in the city of Seattle, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Colossus Cup game: Chivas de Guadalajara vs Boca Juniors!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.