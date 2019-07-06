Club America vs River Plate: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Colossus Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Club América vs River Plate live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Colossus Cup. Kickoff time: 20:30 ET.
Club América: TBA.
River Plate: TBA.
SCORE: 0-0.
Player to watch: River Plate
Nicolás Cruz, a player who helped a lot in the crushing triumph against Chivas, so now against America will seek to continue adding in his personal record.
Player to watch: America
Agustin Marchesín, the Aguilas' goalkeeper, must keep up his performances, as he usually does in Mexico, if they are to claim their first win of the tournament.
How to watch America vs River Plate live TV and Stream
River Plate panorama
A team that is also preparing to play in the next tournament of the Argentinean tournament and who defeated Chivas 5-1 in the middle of the week.
America panorama
The team led by Miguel Herrera seeks to prepare in the best way for the 2019 Apertura of the Liga MX, without leaving aside the importance of obtaining a win in this tournament, considering that America has the obligation to be the protagonist wherever it competes.
Tonight, America, who were defeated 3-1 loss by Boca Juniors, will have to face River Plate, another big team of Argentina, against whom they are no longer allowed to lose, for what America means US soil.
The America vs River Plate game will be played at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Colossus Cup game: Club America vs River Plate!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.