Mexico vs USA: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Gold Cup Final 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Mexico vs USMNT live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Final Gold Cup game. Kickoff time: 03:00 ET.
Selección Mexicana: TBA.
USMNT: TBA.
SCORE: 0-0.
Mexico vs USA Live Score and Result
How to watch Mexico vs USA Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Univision Deportes, Univision (US-Español), FOX Sports 1 (US-English).
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription), Univision NOW, Fox Sports GO, CONCACAF GO.
The resale will be an important factor, since the tickets were sold at an average price of 250 dollars, while the resale has tripled to a minimum of 800 dollars.
House will be full
Chicago's Soldier Field, which has a capacity for 61,500 spectators, will look completely full and where most are expected to be Mexican.
Factor Tata
Gerardo Martino, the new coach of el Tri, will want to continue with his unbeaten streak, assuring that Mexico is on the right track, because they are in the final for a reason, so it is planned to play the same offensive way to previous games.
Player to watch: USA
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, who has become one of the young promises for the US national team, will need to provide his starting eleven with an additional spark that can lead them to the title. USMNT are also in a period of adaptation to their new coach.
Player to watch: Mexico
Guillermo Ochoa, a fundamental piece for the Mexicans to reach this stage. From the beginning of the tournament to having saved the decisive penalty in the quarterfinals vs Costa Rica.
The central referee for this Mexico vs USMNT will be Guatemala's Mario Escobar.
USA panorama
Coach Gregg Berhalter has said that despite the difficulty of the match they are aware of what it means to win the CONCACAF title. They will be an important challenge for Mexico.
Mexico panorama
The team led by Gerardo Martino has suffered a lot of wear and tear, a situation that is not expected to be significant, after the last two matches have had to be extended to overtime.
Tonight, Mexico will be at home at American soil against USA. El Tri are undoubtedly favourites due to tradition and history, but their football is in a stage of adaptation to Martino's ideology.
Kick-off time
The Mexico vs United States game will be played at the Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 8pm ET.
