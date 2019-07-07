FC Dallas vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream and Updates (0-0)
Follow along for FC Dallas vs Xolos de Tijuana live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Friendly Game. Kickoff time: 7:30pm ET.
FC Dallas vs Xolos Tijuana
Lineup: FC Dallas
Zobeck; Gomez, Roberts, Reynolds, Hayes, Montgomery, Cerrillo, Bressan, Pepi, Atuahene and Aranguiz.
Lineup: Xolos
Lajud; Fuentes, Velazquez, Braghieri, Mendoza, Miranda, Arce, Rivero, Camacho, Sepulveda and Torres.
Así alinearán hoy @Xolos y @FCDallas para su amistoso en el @ToyotaStadiumTX pic.twitter.com/zFD3WhT4c9— Carlos Nava ESPN (@TapaNava) July 7, 2019
Xolos is in the house. The Tijuana team has arrived to Frisco.
¡Ya llegamos al Toyota Stadium, Jauría! #UnidosSomosMásPerros pic.twitter.com/3VjePNGRKZ— Xolos (@Xolos) July 7, 2019
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
FC Dallas panorama
FC Dallas, for their part, are in the midst of the MLS season. The Texan team is ranked ninth in the overall standings.
Last friendly game
In their last friendly game on June 28, Xolos of Tijuana beat Orange County 1-0.
New signing
Xolos de Tijuana acquired 20 year-old right back Vladimir Loroña, VAVEL reported this Wednesday.
How to watch FC Dallas vs Xolos Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
The FC Dallas vs Xolos Tijuana game will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 7:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Friendly Game: FC Dallas vs Xolos de Tijuana!
My name is Alan Nunez and I'll be your host for this game.