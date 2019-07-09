America vs Pumas: Live Stream and Updates (0-1)
Follow along for Club América vs Pumas UNAM live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 friendly game. Kickoff time: 20:30 ET.
45'
The regulatory time is met while waiting for the referee to add the following information
43'
Pumas' goal is due to an autogol by Oscar Jiménez, who gets distracted inside the area and puts the ball in his own goal.
42'
GOOOOOOAL OF PUMAS
41'
Ibarguen combs the ball and Alex Diaz pulls hard and the ball passes just a few centimeters above the goal of Pumas
39'
The match does not have any control by a team, everything is a coming and going of the ball and the present fan begins to claim
37'
America conducts the ball with Ibarra through the band but Ibarguen fails to enter the heart of the area.
35'
The match is still stuck in midfield but Pumas has more possession of the ball
33'
The game is restarted. The technicians took the opportunity to give instructions
30'
The match stops to hydrate the players by the high temperatures that have been recorded today
28'
Malcorra wants to enter the America's area but Paul Aguilar stops any attempt
26'
The match loses rhythm and the ball moves around the field without creating danger for any
22'
The last few minutes, the game has stalled in midfield.
18'
Ibarra takes the free kick where Aguilar tries to make it but the ball ends up leaving the court
17'
Ibarra in played at speed takes the ball but can not bother the Pumas, after a few touches of ball, is marked foul and the Eagles will have free kick at a distance
16'
Pumas enters with danger to the zone of America in play made by Vigón and finally the one of Pumas does not manage to accommodate and the ones of Herrera are saved from the goal against.
14'
Ibarguen enters to give the ball to Menez but the French can not accommodate and the ball returns to Pumas without danger
13'
America after four passes in midfield want to bring the ball to the puma hut but do not connect enough in the field to hurt themselves.
11'
America leads the ball through the right sector, Ibarguen enters the heart of the area but Diaz fails to score the goal
8'
Pumas throws powerfully in the boots of Figueroa and the ball passes only on one side, generating the first move of real danger of the game
7'
Shoot from half court by Pumas where the ball comes out well above the Americanist goal.
5'
America tries again but Cordoba fails to plug in to get closer to the goal of the felines
4'
America's first approach and ends in a corner kick that when charged does not cause danger.
3'
Pumas still trying to cause danger but the Eagles' defence cut the plays near the area
1'
The Pumas start the game trying to go on the attack but were in an advanced position
1'
The match has already begun
America and Pumas hit the ground running
This is about to start
Both teams are coming back from the locker room for the kickoff protocol.
Pumas lineup
Alfredo Saldívar
Alan Mozo
Luis Quintana
Freire
Angulo
Andrés Iniestra
Cabrera Víctor
Malcorra
Figueroa
Juan Vigón
Felipe Mora
America lineup
Óscar Jiménez
Paul Aguilar
Emanuel Aguilera
Carlos Vargas
Jorge Sánchez
Fernando González
Sebastián Córdova
Renato Ibarra
Andrés Ibargüen
Jérémy Ménez
Alejandro Díaz
Both teams lineups are confirmed!
Pumas projected squad
Saldívar; Angulo, Quintana, Freire, Mozo, Malcorra, Iniestra, Iturbe, Vigón, Barrera and González
Pumas will play its first friendly match in United States. The team lead by coach Michel looks to show a convincing performance to create expectations within their fans.
Giovani dos Santos joined the ranks of America as a new player of the Eagles two days ago. He is expected to play his first minutes tonight.
Club America arrives at this friendly game after two lost matches on American soil.
The America vs Pumas game will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 20:30pm ET.
