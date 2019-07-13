Senegal vs Tunisia: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch AFCON Semifinal 2019 (0-0)
Senegal vs Tunisia live stream, TV channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 AFCON semifinal. Kickoff time: 12pm ET.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Senegal vs Tunisia match.
These have been the results up to today's game:
Madagascar 0-3 Tunisia (July 11)
Ghana 1-1 Tunisia (July 8)
Mauritania 0-0 Tunisia (July 2)
Tunisia 1-1 Mali (June 28)
Tunisia 1-1 Angola (June 24)
This is Tunisia's journey in the #AFCON2019 so far. Do you think they will beat Senegal to make it tothe final? Stay connected to catch them in action tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/Gcw7C1s3Ae— DStvZambia (@DStvZambia) July 13, 2019
Senegal 1-0 Benin (July 10)
Uganda 0-1 Senegal (July 5)
Kenya 0-3 Senegal (July 1)
Senegal 0-1 Algeria (June 27)
Senegal 2-0 Tanzania (June 23)
Journey ya Senegal #AFCON2019 imekuwa interesting sana. Kesho wanacheza Tunisia for a chance in the finals. Usikose hii mechi live on Select 4 at 7pm. #SENTUN pic.twitter.com/q3EUeUtXmt— GOtvKenya (@GOtvKenya) July 13, 2019
Proof of this is the number of goals conceded throughout the tournament: one.
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.