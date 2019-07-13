on VAVEL
Senegal vs Tunisia: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch AFCON Semifinal 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Senegal vs Tunisia live stream, TV channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 AFCON semifinal. Kickoff time: 12pm ET.

alannunez
Alan Núñez
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Senegal vs Tunisia match.

The central referee for this match is yet to be announced by the AFCON organization.
How to watch Senegal vs Tunisia: LIVE Stream and TV
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fubo TV & Eurosport
On the other hand, Tunisia wasn't the most convincing squad, but managed to find a football that has them one match away from the final.

These have been the results up to today's game:

Madagascar 0-3 Tunisia (July 11)

Ghana 1-1 Tunisia (July 8)

Mauritania 0-0 Tunisia (July 2)

Tunisia 1-1 Mali (June 28)

Tunisia 1-1 Angola (June 24)

Senegal form
Senegal's form has been spectacular. These are their results up to the semi-final.

Senegal 1-0 Benin (July 10)

Uganda 0-1 Senegal (July 5)

Kenya 0-3 Senegal (July 1)

Senegal 0-1 Algeria (June 27)

Senegal 2-0 Tanzania (June 23)

Senegal is the favorite
Senegal clashes Tunisia tonight. Sadio Mané's team is looking for its first final in AFCON since 2002. The Lions of Teranga are considered the top candidate to win the African tournament.

Proof of this is the number of goals conceded throughout the tournament: one.

Kick-off time
The Senegal vs Tunisia match will be played at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt. The kick-off is scheduled at 12pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 AFCON Semifinal game: Tunisia Eagles vs Senegal Lions!

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

