Club America vs Tigres: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Campeon de Campeones 2019
Follow along for Club America vs Tigres live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Campeon de Campeones. Kickoff time: 21:15 ET.
On the other hand, Ricardo Ferretti, coach of Tigres, recognized the importance of being able to obtain a new championship for the UANL: "The trophy is a recognition to what was done in the two tournaments, there must be a winner, but it does not mean that the loser has done it wrong, it is a prize for both for what was done the previous year".
In a conference prior to this match, the coach of America, Miguel Herrera, ruled out the possibility that could debut Giovani Dos Santos: "Giovani is not ready to play because he comes from a time without playing, so surely he will not have participation. We continue to work with him to accelerate his return to a football field, I think he still lacks a couple of weeks, to put it before is to risk injury".
The designated referee for this match is Jorge Antonio Perez Duran, who will be accompanied by Pablo Israel Hernandez and Michel Alejandro Morales; the fourth referee will be Diego Montaño.
America and Tigers had their last training this Saturday in the alternate fields of the Dignity Health Stadium; the Coapa team worked on fixed tactics while the felines held a more relaxed training.
It will be the second time in history that America and Tigres will dispute the Campeon de Campeones; it was in the 1975-1976 season, when the trophy was disputed between the League champion and the Cup champion, that America won 2-0 at the Azteca Stadium with goals from Miguel Angel Cornero and Carlos Reinoso.
Tigres, on the other hand, are the reigning champions after having been crowned in the Clausura 2019 tournament. The UANL have won the last three editions of the Campeon de Campeones and are looking for their fourth consecutive championship.
America comes to this duel for having been champion in the Apertura 2018 tournament. It will be the 13th time that they play in this championship, being the club with the most appearances with 5 victories and 7 defeats.
The America vs Tigres game will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 21:15 ET.
