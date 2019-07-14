Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Super Copa MX 2019
Follow along for Cruz Azul vs Necaxa live stream, squads preview and score updates of the SuperCopa 2019. Kickoff time: 6pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Necaxa game.
Unlike Cruz Azul, who will have a full squad to face this title, Necaxa will have quite a few casualties: Guzman, Gallegos, Contreras, Aguirre, in addition to their latest reinforcements: Quiroga, Salas and Baeza.
Guillermo Vazquez, Necaxa's strategist, expressed the importance they attach to this match: "We must take it seriously. We're going against a great rival, hopefully it will serve both of us and be a good game.
Pedro Caixinha, coach of the Cruz Azul, made clear his aspirations in a conference prior to this match: "We must fight for all the titles and what concerns me is to win tomorrow".
The whistle assigned for this match is Diego Montaño, who will be assisted by Christian Espinosa and Andres Hernandez, while Jorge Perez will serve as fourth referee.
For its part, because this Sunday America will play the "Champion of Champions" of the MX League, Necaxa took its place in this match by being the last champion of the MX Super Cup.
Cruz Azul will play this match after winning the MX Cup in Apertura 2018, a tournament in which they defeated Monterrey.
The Cruz Azul vs Necaxa game will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 18:06pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the SuperCup MX 2019 game: Cruz Azul vs Necaxa!
My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.