Arsenal vs Colorado Rapids: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Preseason Friendly 2019
Follow along for Arsenal vs Colorado Rapids live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Friendly Game. Kickoff time: 6pm ET.
Arsenal: TBA.
Colorado Rapids: TBA.
A chance to see Gabriel Martinelli
As is stands, Gabriel Martinelli is the only confirmed signing for Arsenal thus far, the Brazilian joined from Campeonato Paulista side Ituano. Not much is known about the 18-year-old, but after being given a first team squad number he is expected to play a part in the upcoming season. Martinelli was highly recommended by recently appointed technical director and former player Edu. A strong showing from the youngster could go some way to convincing Gunners fans that Edu has an eye for talent and may well be a crucial member of Arsenal’s recruitment department.
A youthful Arsenal
Arsenal could field a significantly youthful team in what is the first game of their pre-season tour in the USA. The likes of Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Emile Smith Rowe have all officially been promoted to the first team and if given the chance, will be eager to impress. The aforementioned academy graduates could follow a similar path to that of Matteo Guendouzi. The Frenchman was signed as a teenager from FC Lorient last summer, and having impressed on Arsenal’s pre-season tour in China, was trusted with a first team role and featured heavily throughout last season. With the lack of additions to the squad during the current transfer market, the Arsenal faithful will be keen to see how the youngsters perform against high-level opposition.
Gunners set to launch new away kit
In what is one of football’s worst kept secrets, Arsenal are set to unveil their new ‘bruised banana’ away kit. The design is said to be a throw back to the legendary 1990/91 away jersey, the season where Arsenal were crowned league champions. During Arsenal’s five year stint with Puma, some of the kits garnered a mixed reception, leading to some sections of support longing for a return to the days when Arsenal were sponsored by Adidas and more recently Nike. The north Londoners’ home kit for the 2019/20 season has proved a big hit, and it is expected that the away kit will also go down well, with the nostalgic element reminding supporters of more successful times.
Arsenal set to take on Colorado Rapids
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of this 2019 Friendly game: Arsenal vs Colorado Rapids! My name is TJ Wedderburn and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Arsenal's tour of the USA begins in Denver, with a friendly clash against Colorado Rapids.