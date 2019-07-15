Chivas Guadalajara vs Fiorentina: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch ICC 2019
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Fiorentina live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 International Champions Cup. Kickoff time: 20pm ET.
Key Player: Fiorentina
Giovanni Simeone, forward of Fiorentina. He did not have the best of his seasons with the purple team, as it was in general of all the squad. Eight goals and six assists was what the Argentinian striker did, which has to improve its record in the following year. Against Guadalajara, it's a great opportunity to start with the streak of goals and take the confidence of coach Montella, who in his playing days was one of the best in Serie A.
Key player: Chivas
Oribe Peralta, Chivas forward. Guadalajara's star signing for Apertura 2019 must begin to take the pace it is accustomed to in the MX League. In addition to scoring goals, Oribe also leaves the area to produce soccer on the flanks. A goal against the 'Fiore', would come in handy to the 'Brush' to take confidence for the first game of MX League.
How they get here: Fiorentina
So far, the team led by Vinzenzo Montella has had no preparation games. The pre-season work started a few days ago and this game against Guadalajara will begin its preparation for the Serie A season. Without hiring so far, the team will gradually take pace in the international tournament.
How do they get here: Chivas
The first of two tournaments that faced in preseason the 'Rebaño Sagrado' was in the Colossus Cup, where in none of his presentations could show a good face. The previous weekend in play against Boca Juniors in Seattle, fell (0-2). Although there were improvements compared to the match where they faced River Plate, the defense remains the 'Achilles tendon' for the team tapatío.
Panorama of Fiorentina
The 'Viola' was invited at the last minute to this competition, because Rome could not participate because it will face the preliminary phase to qualify for the Europa League. They were invited to rebound to the competition, but this does not detract from the attractiveness in level that can offer the team from the region of Tuscany. This pre-season should be key for Fiorentina, as the last year in Italy fought not to descend, an objective that should not be paramount in the purple squad.
Panorama of Chivas
Less than a week is left to start the MX League for Club Deportivo Guadalajara, a tournament where they will have the objective of fighting for permanence and return to the league. The team led by Tomás Boy, has not shown its best face in the preparation matches, but this still has room for improvement. Before the 'Fiore', you will surely see the ideal team of Boy and will have to demonstrate that it is in the next campaign.
The Chivas vs Fiorentina game will be played at the SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 8pm ET.
