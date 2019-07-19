Puebla vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Puebla vs Xolos de Tijuana live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time: 8pm ET.
Club Puebla: TBA.
Xolos de Tijuana: TBA.
Xolos' manager
On the other hand, Xolos' Head Coach Oscar Pareja said they know Puebla and do not have many changes from the last tournament, but "we have to give much more relevance to what we do, giving prominence to the group of players we have."
Puebla's manager
Puebla's manager José Luis Sánchez Solá pointed out that his team is ready after finishing the preseason and the objective is clear: to fight for the qualification with "drama and satisfaction. My commitment is with the fans, with nobody else".
The referee for tonight
This first match of Apertura 2019 will be refereed by Luis Enrique Santander, assisted by Michel Morales and Juan Carlos Salines on the sidelines. Oscar Mejia will be the fourth referee.
As usually happens in each transfer period, Xolos renewed much of its squad, only now it did with young Mexicans players.
How to watch Puebla vs Xolos Tijuana live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Sports 1 (US-English).
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription) and Fox Sports GO.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
A new illusion begins with the opening of the Apertura 2019 in Mexico. Puebla is looking for a ticket to the Liguilla that was denied in the previous tournament, despite rebounding in the second half of that championship.
Kick-off time
The Puebla vs Xolos Tijuana game will be played at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla, Mexico. The start of play is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX game: Club Puebla vs Xolos de Tijuana!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.