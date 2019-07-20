on VAVEL
KICK-OFF: 4PM ET.
Goals and Highlights: Chivas 0-3 Benfica, ICC 2019
Image: VAVEL

Re-watch the best moments and goals of Chivas 0-3 Benfica game.

VAVEL Team
ChivasGudino; Villanueva, Briseno, Marín, Ponce, Van Rankin, Cervantes, Basulto, Villalpando, Vega and González
Sl BenficaOdysseas; Nuno Tavares, Rúben, Ferro e Grimaldo; Florentino, Gabriel, Pizzi e Caio; Raul de Tomas and Seferovic.
60 LIVE live icon gif
Highlights and goals of the game
Finish the game. Chivas falls for the second time in the International Champions Cup 2019.
88'
Fernando Beltrán's good play on the left side, César Huerta attended, but the 'Chino''s shot was left to the keeper.
80'
Briseno ends Villalpando's great service with his head, but the header went the other way.
72'
Seferovic's finish which was the fourth for the Portuguese, but Gudiño responds correctly and saves the shot.
68'
Gudino! Seferovic nods point-blank towards Chivas' goal, but the red-and-white goalkeeper cuts his shot into one hand.
65'
Seferovic's gunfire brushing Gudiño's arch.
60'
Close Chivas! Alexis Vega shot that hits the crossbar again.
56'
Corner shot for Chivas.
50'
Post! Great move by Alexis Vega that ends in a distant shot by Miguel Ponce, but his shot hits the post.
46'
Start the second half!
In this way Raúl De Tomás opened the scoreboard at Levi's Stadium.


 

Half time: Chivas 0-1 Benfica.
42
Close Chivas! Center to the area that Ponce finishes off with his head, but the Odysseas goalkeeper saves perfectly, then, in a series of rebounds, the defense clears the danger.
36'
Yellow card for José González.
34'
Pizzi shot that covers very well Hedgardo Marín.
26'
Pass filtered from Cervantes to Gonzalez, but the referee scores out of place.
18'
Hedgardo Marín's shot in free kick that is left without problems with the ball the goalkeeper of the Portuguese set.
17'
Free kick for Chivas.
13'
New dangerous center to the area of Chivas, but that attentive Raul Gudiño stays with the ball.
11'
All right, Chivas defense cutting danger from the area.
4'
Center to the area that only Raul De Tomas pushes to open the marker.
4
Benfica's Goal
3'
Raul De Tomas shooting near Raul Gudino's goal.
0'
Star the game!
Team lineups are confirmed.
Less than half an hour for the game's kick-off! Our live coverage begins now. 
Chivas: Player to follow

Defender Antonio Briseño.
The great signing is profiled to be a starter in the second encounter in this tournament. No doubt his arrival was approved by all, and he more than anyone, has pronounced himself excited to play many minutes with the Guadalajara.

With two great seasons in the Portuguese Feirense, the Guadalajara native arrives with great hopes for the red-and-white fans that had been demanding a central of great game and hierarchy.

Benfica: Player to follow
Forward Raúl de Tomás.

The former Real Madrid footballer comes to the Portuguese squad with a good record. Twenty million euros were paid for the Spanish player who played on loan for the last two seasons at Rayo Vallecano. His debut against Guadalajara could be a great test to see what he is made of, and if he will have a great omen with Benfica.

A big hole
Benfica is set to make their debut in this tournament, but with the sale of their two best players, the Benfica Eagles are damaged. Joao Felix arrived at Atlético de Madrid and Salvio, who moved to Boca Juniors during this market.

The Lisbon team will come out with a weapon from Spanish football: Raúl de Tomas.

Chivas 'B'
Unlike the previous game against Fiorentina, we can no longer talk about an even duel, as Chivas will face the game with an alternate starting eleven, since they will play the Jornada 1 of the Liga MX against Santos.

Tomas Boy has made it clear that they will focus on the local league.

Chivas will face one of Portugal's biggest and most important clubs in Europe, Benfica, in their second match of the International Champions Cup.
Kick-off time
The Chivas Guadalajara vs Benfica game will be played at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 4pm ET.
Welcome everybody!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 International Champions Cup game: Chivas Guadalajara vs Benfica!

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

