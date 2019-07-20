Goals and Highlights: Chivas 0-3 Benfica, ICC 2019
Re-watch the best moments and goals of Chivas 0-3 Benfica game.
Error en la zaga y Raúl de Tomás adelanta al Benfica
Defender Antonio Briseño.
The great signing is profiled to be a starter in the second encounter in this tournament. No doubt his arrival was approved by all, and he more than anyone, has pronounced himself excited to play many minutes with the Guadalajara.
With two great seasons in the Portuguese Feirense, the Guadalajara native arrives with great hopes for the red-and-white fans that had been demanding a central of great game and hierarchy.
The former Real Madrid footballer comes to the Portuguese squad with a good record. Twenty million euros were paid for the Spanish player who played on loan for the last two seasons at Rayo Vallecano. His debut against Guadalajara could be a great test to see what he is made of, and if he will have a great omen with Benfica.
The Lisbon team will come out with a weapon from Spanish football: Raúl de Tomas.
Tomas Boy has made it clear that they will focus on the local league.
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.