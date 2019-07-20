on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Kick-off: 8pm ET.
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Live Stream and Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Live Stream and Score Updates (0-0)

Follow along for Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 International Champions Cup. Kickoff time: 8pm ET.

alannunez
Alan Núñez
Bayern MunichNeuer; Javi Martínez, Boateng, Alaba, Kimmich; Tolisso, Renato, Thiago, Coman, Müller, Arp.
Real MadridCourtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Isco, Asensio; Hazard, Benzema.
60 LIVE live icon gif
Few novelties from Zidane. Isco by Casemiro, Kroos midfielder and Asensio in the attacking trio. Expected line-up.
Live Warmup
Bayern Munich Lineup
Neuer; Javi Martínez, Boateng, Alaba, Kimmich; Tolisso, Renato, Thiago, Coman, Müller, Arp.
Real Madrid Lineup
Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Isco, Asensio; Hazard, Benzema.
The starting eleven of both teams will be confirmed shortly.
Piece of art
It's a real beauty the state of the pitch tonight. A perfect cut.
Real Madrid's dressing room is ready for the arrival of Zinedine Zidane's players.
One hour away
There is less than an hour to go before the kick-off of this long-awaited game Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid!
Expectation for Bale's performance
Zidane told his idea about Bale didn't change respect June, however the Welsh seems want to continue in Madrid and form part of the second timing of Zizou like Real Madrid manager. At least until the moment...
Real Madrid prepares for their debut in the friendly tournament. Eden Hazard's expectations are high. The eyes of the supporters will be in the new signing of the Merengues.

Real Madrid is in its seven Champions Cup. However, he has already played in the NRG Stadium. In 1967, the blanks faced the West Ham, in which they won by 3 to 2.
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid game.
Last encounters
Bayern beat Real Madrid on penalties in the 2012 semi-finals but fell short in their own stadium to Chelsea in another penalty shootout.

In 2016, Real beat Bayern, in this very tournament, 1-0 in New Jersey which was a reversal of the score when the team's met in the 2015 Audi Cup in Munich.


These sides are no stranger to one another having met eight times in the Champions League in this decade and also twice in preseason competitions. Real Madrid got the better of their rivals in the 2014, 2017 and 2018 Champions Leagues and actually went on to win the competition each time.
Real Madrid are also without some of the stars of Brazil's Copa America winning team and Spain's under-21 winning side. Casemiro, Eder Militao, Fede Valverde, Jesus Vallejo, Dani Ceballos and Borja Mayoral were all given extended breaks after busy summers.
Debuts for new signings
This will be Real Madrid's first game of preseason which could mean debuts for summer signings, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo. The squad have been at a training camp in Montreal which initially began with 29 men travelling from Madrid. Keylor Navas joined the party from Costa Rica after international duty and Isco also arrived late due to his partner having a baby.
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid team news
Summer signings, Benjamin Pavard and Fiete Arp both made their debuts against Arsenal and will be available again this evening. Canadian international Alphonso Davies could also be involved as he cut short his holiday after representing his country in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Lucas Hernandez, Bayern's record signing, will not be available as he is in Munich recovering from knee surgery.
Bayern Munich are coming into the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in their ICC opener.

A Louis Poznanski own goal put Arsenal in front before Robert Lewandowski equalised. It wasn't to be Bayern's day though with Edward Nketiah netting a late winner for the English side.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 International Champions Cup game: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid!

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo