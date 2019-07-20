Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Live Stream and Score Updates (0-0)
Follow along for Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 International Champions Cup. Kickoff time: 8pm ET.
🙌 ¡Estos #RMFans de Nueva York han venido a Houston para ver el partido frente al @FCBayernES! Su predicción: victoria para el @realmadrid por 1-2. #RMTour | #RealMadridIsHere pic.twitter.com/aMY4uHhZCf— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) 20 de julio de 2019
💪🔥 ¡Calentamiento previo al encuentro 🆚 Bayern de Múnich! #RMTour | #RealMadridIsHere https://t.co/c9hgT0r5pN— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) 20 de julio de 2019
📋 ¡Nuestro primer once titular en la @IntChampionsCup 2019!— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) 20 de julio de 2019
🆚 @FCBayernES#RealMadridIsHere #RMTour
🌱⚽️🏟 Así luce el NRG Stadium para nuestro primer partido de la pretemporada... 👌#RMTour | #RealMadridIsHere pic.twitter.com/9brlNfctCw— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) 20 de julio de 2019
👕✅ Nuestro vestuario en el NRG Stadium está listo... #RMTour pic.twitter.com/w1reQeYCvr— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) 20 de julio de 2019
In 2016, Real beat Bayern, in this very tournament, 1-0 in New Jersey which was a reversal of the score when the team's met in the 2015 Audi Cup in Munich.
A Louis Poznanski own goal put Arsenal in front before Robert Lewandowski equalised. It wasn't to be Bayern's day though with Edward Nketiah netting a late winner for the English side.
