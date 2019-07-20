Goals and Highlights: America 4-2 Monterrey, Liga MX
Follow along for America vs Rayados Monterrey live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time: 20:05pm ET.
📸 | Primer XI del torneo 🦅 pic.twitter.com/3kCUG4iOO6— Club América (@ClubAmerica) July 21, 2019
Enfundado en la playera del América, Edson Álvarez, es coreado por última vez en el Estadio Azteca. @ESPNmx pic.twitter.com/sgJOc8TCNk— Ricardo Cariño (@ricardocarino) July 21, 2019
Las águilas empatan el marcador al minuto 16’ con gol de Nico Castillo desde los 11 pasos #América 1-1 #Monterrey#AmericaVsRayados— Majesticc Sports (@MajesticcSports) July 21, 2019
🎥@EduardoGGalindo pic.twitter.com/Ai8PSPQ5am
⏱ 18’ #LigaMX 🆚 Monterrey— Club América (@ClubAmerica) July 21, 2019
G⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽L DEL AME❗@matheus_uribe8 da la vuelta al marcador con un cabezazo en el área#SOMOSAMÉRICA 🦅 pic.twitter.com/iGHACTqX64
📋| ¡Éste es nuestro Equipo titular que buscará el triunfo para el encuentro #AméricaVsRayados!💪🏼— Rayados (@Rayados) July 20, 2019
¡Juntos por estos colores! 💥 Unidos por la Camiseta 👊🏼
¡Gritemos todos a una sola voz #ArribaElMonterrey! 🗣🔥
¡#VamosRayados!🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/IHDvRipzt8
📋 Nuestro XI en el Azteca:— Club América (@ClubAmerica) July 20, 2019
1🇦🇷 @amarchesin1 🧤
3🇲🇽 @Jorgiesanchez1
5🇦🇷 @Guido_Rodriguez
8🇨🇴 @matheus_uribe8
9🇨🇴 @rogermartinezt9
15🇨🇱 Nicolás Castillo
17🇲🇽 @Cordovar97
18🇵🇾 @bruvaldez
19🇦🇷 Emanuel Aguilera
22🇲🇽 Paul Aguilar ©
30🇪🇨 @RenatoIbarraM pic.twitter.com/KtDKJPiVXl
America vs Monterrey: Live Pregame
July 20, 2019
Best player in the league according to the Liga BBVA, Guido Rodriguez.
Llegó el Ame 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Frbkk1MKTO— Club América (@ClubAmerica) July 20, 2019
