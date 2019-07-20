on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
0-1. Funes Mori 7'. 1-1. Castillo 16'. 2-1. Uribe 19'. 2-2. Hurtado 30'. 3-2. Castillo 49'. 4-2. Martinez 77'.
Goals and Highlights: America 4-2 Monterrey, Liga MX

Goals and Highlights: America 4-2 Monterrey, Liga MX

Follow along for America vs Rayados Monterrey live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time: 20:05pm ET.

vavel
VAVEL Team
Club AméricaMarchesín; Sánchez, Aguilera, Valdez, Aguilar; Rodríguez, Uribe, Córdova, Martínez, Ibarra, Castillo
Rayados de MonterreyBarovero; Medina, Sánchez, Vanginoni, Layún; González, Rodríguez, Meza; Hurtado, Pabón, Funes Mori.
60 LIVE live icon gif
Thanks for follow the play by play in the America win 4-2 against Monterrey.
America starts the Liga MX with three solid points at home
And that's that
America beats Monterrey 4-2 to start the Apertura 2019 with a win.
80'
Final move by Monterrey. Saldivar comes in for Pavon.
77'
Menez starts the play and Martinez finishes it. America is on their way to get their first three points of the tournament. 
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL
Martinez scores the dagger after in impressive play by Menez.
73'
The game coming downhill. Both teams dropped the intensity after America's third goal.
72'
Charly Rodriguez gets a yellow card.
70'
Jeremy Menez is gonna have his golden chance under Miguel Herrera at the start of the Apertura 2019. The frenchmen will come in for Castillo while Gonzalez incorporates for Rodriguez. 
66'
Gallardo comes in for Vangioni.
60'
Pizarro comes in for Gonzalez.
59'
Really close free kick from Aguilera that ends up just above Barovero's goal.
57'
Yellow card for Gonzalez for a handball just outside the box. 
54'
Monterrey losing but still has Gallardo and Pizarro on the bench. Two players that were Gold Cup Champions last month with Mexico.
After announcing that he will be going to Ajax for this coming season, Edson Alvarez came to the Azteca one last time before reporting with the Champions League semifinalists. The crowd says goodbye to their 'wonder boy'.
49'
Castillo scores his second goal of the night with a header after a good cross by Ibarra. 
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL
Nico Castillo gives America the lead with a really good header inside the box.
46'
Maxi Meza creates a good chance on the side but isn't able to score the third goal for Monterrey.
45'
Second half is underway
45+5
First half is done in an amazing match at the Azteca Stadium.
Nico Castillo's penalty from the stands.
32'
Incredible save from Barovero in a one-on-one play with Nico Castillo.
Absolutely scenes in Mexico City. 4 goals in 30 minutes to start the Apertura 2019 at the Azteca.
30'
America's coach, Miguel Herrera, is booked,
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL
Monterrey equalizes at the Azteca. Hurtado scores a header after a poor action by the home team defense.
20'
Azteca stadium goes wild. America conceded in the first minutes but in a just a matter of seconds, they comeback and now lead 2-1.
19'
Matheus Uribe takes advantage of the opportunity and scores the second goal for America.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL
In an unreal start of the match, Matheus Uribe scores for America and they comeback. Two goals in three minutes for the home team.
16'
After conceding 9 minutes ago, America scores and things are leveled at the Azteca.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL
Nico Castillo scores the equalizer from the spot. 
PENALTY for America
The referee won't go to the VAR.
14'
After conceding early in the game, America starts to gain confidence and attacks.
7'
Funes Mori scores for Monterrey after a mistake by America's defense. The away team leads 0-1.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL
Rogelio Funes Mori makes the first goal of the tournament for Monterrey. 
6'
Dangerous play in favor of Monterrey but the away team doesn't use their chances effectively.
2'
First shot from Meza that goes straight into Marchesin hands.
1'
Match is underway in Mexico City 
Goalkeeper battle
Agustin Marchesin was named the best goalie in the Liga MX just a week ago, on the other side, Marcelo Barovero has shown that he is in that conversation too. 
Both teams jump into the pitch
America - Rayados at Estadio Azteca
Rayados Lineup
Starting lineup for the away team


America Lineup
Starting lineup for the home team
LIVE Pregame

America vs Monterrey: Live Pregame

There will be an important amount of Rayados tonight in Mexico City.
America arrives
Best player in the league according to the Liga BBVA, Guido Rodriguez.
Best player in the league according to the Liga BBVA, Guido Rodriguez.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Monterrey game.
The last official match that Miguel Herrera's team played was just a week ago, when they defeated Tigres in the 'Campeón de Campeones'.
Vincent Janssen
Even though he won't play today, Monterrey confirmed that Vincent Janssen from Tottenham Hotspur will be their next signing ahead of the Apertura 2019. 
This will be America's first game since the departure of their MC, Edson Alvarez. The Mexican was confirmed yesterday as the new Ajax signing.
How To Watch America vs Monterrey live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Univision Deportes, Univision (US-Español), Univision NOW.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

First game of the new season at the Estadio Azteca. Both squads are candidates to win the whole tournament in December. The road to the Apertura 2019 championship starts today. 
The Club America vs Rayados Monterrey game will be played at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. The start of play is scheduled at 8:05pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX game: America vs Rayados Monterrey!

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo