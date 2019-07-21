As it happened: Late goal condemns Liverpool to second US defeat
Follow along for Liverpool vs Sevilla live stream, squads preview and score updates in pre-season friendly 2019. The Reds' US tour continues with a tough test against Sevilla Boston. Kick-off at 23.00 BST.
But they do have two more friendlies - against Sporting on Thursday and then against Lyon in Geneva the following Wednesday - to raise their level before the Community Shield in a fortnight's time.
Liverpool then deal with the corner.
This game's reached boiling point on one or two occasions, but what on earth went through Gnagnon's head there?
An awful, awful tackle and it's only a friendly.
The 18-year-old lays it back to his more experienced team-mate, but the shot is blocked.
A good ball in from Lewis but nothing comes of it.
Their XI: Vaclík, Corchia, Koundé, Kjaer, Escudero, Jordán, Óliver, Franco Vázquez, Ocampos, Munir and Dabbur.
The teamsheet now reads: Mignolet; Hoever, Lovren, Gomez, Larouci; Fabinho, Milner, Lewis; Kent, Brewster, Jones.
The Reds' defending has been very suspect, and their midfield isn't pulling its weight in an attacking sense.
Plenty to improve on in that second half. Expect a raft of substitutions not too long after we get back underway.
Replays show the Argentine, who has been booked, going in with his elbow.
The flag goes up for offside and it's back with Liverpool.
Liverpool need to tighten-up at the back.
Sevilla put a header wide from the resulting corner, and then Ocampos drives a shot just past the post after Liverpool lose the ball again.
Sevilla then manage to clear the danger.
"One improvement to ask for is easy: set-piece defending," he told LFCTV. "We conceded two goals from that [against Dortmund] and we don’t want to have that. We played 48 hours ago pretty much, so we obviously didn’t train a lot in between, but we did a little bit and we spoke about it."
Temperatures are touching 34 degrees at the moment, and even though it should drop slightly as the game progresses, the energy of the players will be sapped.
Sergio Rico; Jesus Navas, Diego Carlos, Carrico, Reguilon; Fernando, Jordan, Banega; Ocampos, De Jong, Nolito.
He can call upon Mignolet, Atherton, Fabinho, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Brewster, Matip, Kent, Jones, Hoever, Larouci and a returning Duncan.
Some experienced options there, but also the youth of Brewster, who has four goals in three pre-season matches.
35-year-old goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, invited to train with the Reds amid a shortage of stoppers starts.
The team: Lonergan; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson; Woodburn, Origi, Wilson.
In May 2016, at the end of Jurgen Klopp's first season, they came from behind to beat the Reds in the Europa League final.
They then spoiled the party in a 2-2 draw on the Merseysider's return to the Champions League in the autumn of 2017.
The reverse fixture saw Liverpool surrender a three-goal advantage at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.
Sevilla, however, missed out on the top four at the end of a difficult 2018/19 season, making their opponents favourites this time.
A number of their available players will be familiar to Liverpool, having recently featured in the Premier League, including Nolito, Jesus Navas (Manchester City), Sergio Rico (Fulham) and Roque Mesa (Swansea).
Sevilla have been extremely active in the market this summer and their new signings Jordan, De Jong, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Munas Dabbur, Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Maximilian Wober, Fernando and Sergio Regulion are all in contention.
They only played the last half-hour of the match, but are set for greater involvement tonight.
Adam Lallana and promising forward Bobby Duncan are doubts after missing the Dortmund game with minor injuries, while Nathaniel Clyne, who picked up a knock, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on a special training programme, may have their minutes limited.
Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are not with the squad as they recover from injuries.
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson and Roberto Firmino are on a break after their post-season international commitments.
Fenway Park traditionally plays host to the Boston Red Sox, who share Liverpool's owners, and seats 37,000. It should be at capacity for this one.
Julian Lopetegui's men kicked-off their preparations by beating Championship side Reading 2-1 last weekend and then ran out 3-1 victors against FC Dallas on Thursday.
Luuk de Jong, Joan Jordan and Nolito were on target.
The United States was their chosen destination, and after around 40,000 watched their game against Dortmund in Indiana, they have made the trip to Boston.
One final stateside game awaits after this: a clash with Sporting Lisbon in New York on Thursday.
But the step-up in quality told as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund on Friday. Quickfire second-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Jacob Bruun Larsen put the Bundesliga outfit in command, with Rhian Brewster's penalty only serving to narrow the deficit.