on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
0-1, min. 37, Nolito. 1-1, min. 44, Origi. 1-2, min. 90, Pozo.
As it happened: Late goal condemns Liverpool to second US defeat
(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

As it happened: Late goal condemns Liverpool to second US defeat

Follow along for Liverpool vs Sevilla live stream, squads preview and score updates in pre-season friendly 2019. The Reds' US tour continues with a tough test against Sevilla Boston. Kick-off at 23.00 BST.

dave-comerford
David Comerford
60 LIVE live icon gif
Goodbye
That wraps up our coverage. Stick with VAVEL this week for plenty more pre-season content. 
A disappointing evening for Liverpool in the end, with Origi's goal not enough to prevent defeat. 

But they do have two more friendlies - against Sporting on Thursday and then against Lyon in Geneva the following Wednesday - to raise their level before the Community Shield in a fortnight's time. 

Full time
That's it. Liverpool have suffered a second defeat in three days after Pozo's late goal. 
90+4' Good feet from Kent on the left before he dinks it into the box, but Vaclik makes the catch. 
90+3' Sevilla have a corner as they look to run down the clock. 
90+2' We're into FIVE added minutes. Perhaps calling that Pozo effort a winner was premature...
GOAL! Liverpool 1-2 Sevilla
90' It's a late winner for the 10-man La Liga side. Pozo goes round Mignolet after Munir's lay-off and applies the finishing touch before Lovren can stop him. 
88' Fabinho makes a run in-behind, with Milner finding him, but he puts it wide from a tight angle.
85' Not enough bodies in the box for Liverpool as they find their way into a couple of promising positions on the right. 
82' Lewis is on hand to put it out after Escudero's dangerous low cross. 

Liverpool then deal with the corner.

82' Pozo replaces Dabbur for Sevilla.
80' No oxygen device required for Larouci as he is taken off the pitch. Duncan will come on his place, and Lewis will slot-in at left-back. 
Larouci is going to require the stretcher here, and the injury could well be serious. 

This game's reached boiling point on one or two occasions, but what on earth went through Gnagnon's head there?

Red card
Wow, Sevilla are down to ten men. Gnagnon is shown a straight red card for a swinging a totally needless boot into Larouci's leg as he goes past.

An awful, awful tackle and it's only a friendly. 

75' A twelfth sub of the evening for Sevilla. Wober on, Kjaer off. 
73' Kent beats a couple of white shirts on the run, and it's worked from Milner into Jones. 

The 18-year-old lays it back to his more experienced team-mate, but the shot is blocked. 

70' The players take in some much-needed fluids as Hoever receives treatment following a clash of heads. 
Liverpool chance
69' Brewster cuts back to a charging Jones from the right but he can only prod the ball straight at Vaclik in the goal. A really good chance for Liverpool to go ahead. 
66' Good intervention from Lovren as Sevilla whip-in another dangerous ball. Liverpool's experienced centre-halves will be busy between now and the full-time whistle.
62' Corner to Liverpool after Corchia heads behind...

A good ball in from Lewis but nothing comes of it. 

60' Two more subs for Sevilla. Gnagnon and the prolific Ben Yedder come on for Jordan and Ocampos, who has been a threat throughout. 
58' More good work from Mignolet as he gets a palm to an in-swinging corner to tip it above Kjaer's head.
Two chances for Sevilla
55' Munir drives at Mignolet following an excellent delivery but the Belgian is equal to it, and he's on hand again to gather the rebound from Vazquez.
54' It's a less open, slightly slower game at the moment.
49' Ocampos comes in from the left, beats Hoever and takes on Gomez as he shapes to shoot, but Milner is in with an excellent challenge. 
Sevilla's changes
Sevilla have nine fresh faces on for the second half themselves. Only Jordan and Ocampos continue.

Their XI: Vaclík, Corchia, Koundé, Kjaer, Escudero, Jordán, Óliver, Franco Vázquez, Ocampos, Munir and Dabbur.
 

47' Sevilla on the front-foot early in the second period. 
All change
As it turns out, Klopp has gone earlier with his substitutions and will field an entirely different XI in the second period.

The teamsheet now reads: Mignolet; Hoever, Lovren, Gomez, Larouci; Fabinho, Milner, Lewis; Kent, Brewster, Jones.

First half
Liverpool started the game well but their level dropped in all aspects after the first ten minutes.

The Reds' defending has been very suspect, and their midfield isn't pulling its weight in an attacking sense.

Plenty to improve on in that second half. Expect a raft of substitutions not too long after we get back underway. 

Halftime
45+4' The last action of the half sees Ocampos fire a volley straight at Lonergan. 
45+2' A weighty challenge from Banega and Wilson is down injured and needing treatment. 

Replays show the Argentine, who has been booked, going in with his elbow.

45+1' Liverpool fancy another, Wilson driving one goalwards before the block comes in.
GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Sevilla
44' And Liverpool have their equaliser. Phillips gets a head on the ball-in, it deflects to Origi, and he has the simple task of hammering it home. 1-1, against the run of play. 
43' Liverpool put together their best attack for a while, resulting in a corner after Navas heads Alexander-Arnold's cross behind. 
41' Free-kick Liverpool on the wide left after Diego Carlos goes in for a lunging challenge on Oxlade-Chamberlain. 
40' Van Dijk, by the way, went in a book earlier for a late tackle on De Jong. It's been a surprisingly ill-tempered contest.
39' Liverpool need to significantly raise their level in all departments if they are to avoid a second consecutive defeat. 
GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Sevilla
37' Sevilla have the lead they deserve. A deflected Navas cross comes to Nolito, who powerfully whips it into the top corner. 
Sevilla close again
33' Nolito expertly brings down a cross-field pass and lofts it in towards De Jong, but the ball is a fraction over his head. No question who's the better team so far.
30' Free-kick for Sevilla as play resumes...

The flag goes up for offside and it's back with Liverpool.

29' Jurgen Klopp has taken the opportunity to issue some instructions, most of which will be targeted at the defence.
27' Water for the players, and water for the pitch. Play called to a halt.
26' Sevilla applying yet more pressure as they search for an opener they would probably deserve. 
23' Liverpool's marking virtually non-existent again as Sevilla work the ball back into the box. The header wide is a let-off. 
22' Free-kick in a good position out wide for Sevilla after a handball by Alexander-Arnold. 
20' Banega shoots high and wide after shuffling into space on the edge of the box at the end of a patient Sevilla move.
18' Wilson is set running down the left but doesn't get his head up to see two black shirts free in the box and the chance is gone. 
16' Ocampos is penalised for handball as he looks to turn away from Robertson after a clipped ball into the area.

Liverpool need to tighten-up at the back. 

Great save
13' Gini Wijnaldum loses the ball deep into his own half and it breaks for Nolito, who plays De Jong through, only for Lonergan to intervene. Top work from the emergency addition. 

Sevilla put a header wide from the resulting corner, and then Ocampos drives a shot just past the post after Liverpool lose the ball again. 

Yellow card
12' Banega is shown the yellow after an alarmingly angry reaction to being penalised for a foul. 
10' De Jong shoots wide on the valley after Reguilon's swinging ball-in. 
9' Two advanced free-kicks, the second a retake, put into the wall from Harry Wilson.
Great opportunity for Sevilla
7' Klopp wanted better set-piece defending from Liverpool but they allow Diego Carlos a free header from a corner. Fortunately for the Reds, he puts it over when he really should bury it. 
Another Liverpool chance
4' Henderson plays it into Origi, who outmuscles his man before being denied by Rico from close range. 
Liverpool go close
1' A vintage low cross from Alexander-Arnold reaches Woodburn at the back post, where it's turned behind for a corner...

Sevilla then manage to clear the danger.

Kick-off
Sevilla get things going at Fenway Park.
The United States anthem is followed by Liverpool's very own anthem. The masses in red rise and hold their scarves aloft.
It's the winners of the ultimate football trophy at the home of the winners of baseball's top prize:
"Pre-season is always about trial and error, then you get all the information together and we have to be ready. But now we are here and we want to play good football today."
Klopp's pre-match thoughts
The Reds boss wants to see his side cope significantly better with opposition set-pieces after their struggles against Dortmund.

"One improvement to ask for is easy: set-piece defending," he told LFCTV. "We conceded two goals from that [against Dortmund] and we don’t want to have that. We played 48 hours ago pretty much, so we obviously didn’t train a lot in between, but we did a little bit and we spoke about it."

The Liverpool starters are out to warm-up, greeted by cheers and applause. 
A reminder for Sevilla
The club's Twitter account with a not-so-subtle allusion to Liverpool's comeback against rivals Barcelona:
Gruelling test
As in Indiana, it's an absolute scorcher.

Temperatures are touching 34 degrees at the moment, and even though it should drop slightly as the game progresses, the energy of the players will be sapped.

Sevilla XI
There's plenty of experience in Sevilla's XI...

Sergio Rico; Jesus Navas, Diego Carlos, Carrico, Reguilon; Fernando, Jordan, Banega; Ocampos, De Jong, Nolito.

The bench
In all likelihood, Klopp will drastically alter his team around the 60-minute mark.

He can call upon Mignolet, Atherton, Fabinho, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Brewster, Matip, Kent, Jones, Hoever, Larouci and a returning Duncan. 

Some experienced options there, but also the youth of Brewster, who has four goals in three pre-season matches.

Liverpool XI
A number of big-hitters return to the Liverpool line-up.

35-year-old goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, invited to train with the Reds amid a shortage of stoppers starts.

The team: Lonergan; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson; Woodburn, Origi, Wilson. 

Team news is expected at 22.00.
Previous meetings
Sevilla have caused Liverpool considerable pain in recent years.

In May 2016, at the end of Jurgen Klopp's first season, they came from behind to beat the Reds in the Europa League final.

They then spoiled the party in a 2-2 draw on the Merseysider's return to the Champions League in the autumn of 2017.

The reverse fixture saw Liverpool surrender a three-goal advantage at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. 

Sevilla, however, missed out on the top four at the end of a difficult 2018/19 season, making their opponents favourites this time.

Sevilla team news
Lopetegui has virtually his entire first team squad to call upon. 

A number of their available players will be familiar to Liverpool, having recently featured in the Premier League, including Nolito, Jesus Navas (Manchester City), Sergio Rico (Fulham) and Roque Mesa (Swansea).

Sevilla have been extremely active in the market this summer and their new signings Jordan, De Jong, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Munas Dabbur, Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Maximilian Wober, Fernando and Sergio Regulion are all in contention. 

Liverpool team news
Liverpool were boosted by the return of five key players last time out: Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson.

They only played the last half-hour of the match, but are set for greater involvement tonight.

Adam Lallana and promising forward Bobby Duncan are doubts after missing the Dortmund game with minor injuries, while Nathaniel Clyne, who picked up a knock, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on a special training programme, may have their minutes limited.

Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are not with the squad as they recover from injuries.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson and Roberto Firmino are on a break after their post-season international commitments.

Fenway Park
After facing Dortmund on an American Football field, the Reds meet Sevilla on a baseball pitch. 

Fenway Park traditionally plays host to the Boston Red Sox, who share Liverpool's owners, and seats 37,000. It should be at capacity for this one.

Sevilla's pre-season
This is, by far, Sevilla's biggest test of the summer so far.

Julian Lopetegui's men kicked-off their preparations by beating Championship side Reading 2-1 last weekend and then ran out 3-1 victors against FC Dallas on Thursday.

Luuk de Jong, Joan Jordan and Nolito were on target.

Part 2 of 3
The Reds, much like their Premier League rivals, are looking to make an international impression in pre-season.

The United States was their chosen destination, and after around 40,000 watched their game against Dortmund in Indiana, they have made the trip to Boston. 

One final stateside game awaits after this: a clash with Sporting Lisbon in New York on Thursday. 

Liverpool's pre-season so far
The European champions began their summer with back-to-back wins against League One opposition in Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City.

But the step-up in quality told as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund on Friday. Quickfire second-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Jacob Bruun Larsen put the Bundesliga outfit in command, with Rhian Brewster's penalty only serving to narrow the deficit.

VAVEL Logo