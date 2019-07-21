Atlanta United vs DC United: LIVE Stream and Score Updates (0-0)
Follow along for Atlanta United FC vs DC United live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 MLS Season. Kickoff time: 4pm ET.
Atlanta United FC: TBA.
DC United: TBA.
60 LIVE
LIVE: Second Half
Half time
Nobody has been able to score.
Stay with us for the second half completely live.
We are about to start this game!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlanta United vs DC United game.
How to watch Atlanta United vs DC United live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Univision and FOX Sports 1 (US-English).
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription), Univision NOW.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
DC United's last game
DC United arrives at a rather strange moment, as despite remaining in the top positions in the East, has only managed to scratch a couple of victories in recent weeks.
The last away game came last weekend when they faced FC Cincinnati where they defeated the worst team in the competition with two goals from Argentina's Lucas Rodriguez.
DC United visit one of the most complicated MLS stadiums where only four teams have scored. If they win against this direct rival, they would be able to put land in the middle and consolidate their position in the second position.
Atlanta's last game
Atlanta will be in a confident mood after winning their last home game, beating Houston Dynamo 5-0 a few days ago. In that game, the current MLS Cup champions took advantage of the expulsion of a rival player in the first minutes, with a great performance by Josef Martinez.
Atlanta United FC plays a second game in a row at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, facing a rival that has not found its best version this season, but remains among the best teams in the standings. It is from home where Atlanta has had better results and hopes to achieve a new victory to not fall off the top of the Eastern Conference.
The Atlanta United. vs DC United game will be played at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 4pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 MLS game: Atlanta United vs DC United!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.