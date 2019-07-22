Barcelona vs Chelsea: LIVE Stream and Score Updates (0-0)
Follow along for Barcelona vs Chelsea live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Friendly Game. Kickoff time: 5:30am ET.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
1 victory for FC Barcelona
1 victory for Chelsea FC
3 draws
In these duels, there have been 8 goals from the Catalans and 7 from the English.
Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña.
Defenders: Semedo, Piqué, Todibo, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Umtiti, Araújo, Guillem Jaime.
Midfielders: Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Rafinha, Aleñá, Frenkie de Jong, Oriol Busquets, Monchu, Collado, Riqui Puig.
Forwards: Dembélé, Malcom, Griezmann, Carles Pérez, Hiroki Abe.
Subsequently, Ernesto Valverde's team has programmed four more matches, being their rivals Vissel Kobe (July 27), Arsenal (August 4) and Napoli (double header, August 8 and 10).
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.