Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlético de Madrid: LIVE Stream TV Updates and How to Watch ICC 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlético de Madrid live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 International Champions Cup. Kickoff time: 8pm ET.
Chivas: TBA.
Atlético de Madrid: TBA.
60 LIVE
Key Players
Héctor Herrera, midfielder of Atlético de Madrid. One of the new faces that Simeone's team has and it seems that it will be key in the double contention that the team will have. Herrera in the now named position 'box to box', has the back and forth with the necessary wear and tear to make moves of danger. In addition, 'HH' has the motivation to face a team from his country, who play with Mexican cigars.
Key Players
Eduardo Lopez, Chivas midfielder. The different man who can give the team a different touch, but in consecutive games, he finds it difficult to appear. The 'Chofis' has the potential to be the key man against an Atleti defense that is just beginning to be known. His shot from outside the area should exploit it more, as it resulted in the game against Fiorentina and against the Madrid can also be effective.
Before traveling to the United States, Atleti played in El Burgo de Osama, their first pre-season encounter. They easily beat Numancia (3-0), with scorers Vitolo, along with reinforcements Saponjic and Felipe. The highlight was the debut of most of his new incorporations, among which stands out the Mexican Hector Herrera.
Just unpacked from their transatlantic journey, 'Los Colchoneros' will have the start of the preseason to start a new stage in the team. Without the icons Griezmann and Godín, the 'Cholo' Simeone has the amendment to try to reinvent the team with a new generation, which will all revolve around the young man of 120 Million Euros: Joao Felix.
As we've been repeating, Guadalajara has a very important match load. Just this weekend between Saturday and Sunday, they received two goals (0-3) in their matches. First it was in the ICC, when he played against Benfica in Santa Clara, to later face his debut in the MX League against Santos Laguna in the Corona Stadium, falling by the same scoreboard.
This match against Atlético Madrid will be the third game played by Chivas in a span of 96 hours. With bad results and tiredness, it is difficult for Guadalajara to close this extensive preseason. Little by little, the pressure for Tomás Boy grows more, in spite of only having disputed an official party in this time. The best thing for the Rojiblancos will be to avoid a fall on Tuesday night in Arlington.
Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlético de Madird game will be played at the Global Life Park in Arlington, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 9pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 International Champions Cup: Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlético de Madrid!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.