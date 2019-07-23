LA Galaxy vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Los Angeles Galaxy vs Xolos Tijuana live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Leagues Cup time: 11pm ET.
Los Angles Galaxy: TBA.
Xolos de Tijuana: TBA.
The referee
For this tournament, CONCACAF appoints the arbitrators. This will be the turn of Said Martinez (Honduras) to be the central referee.
The stadium
Located in Carson, California, 17 miles north Los Angeles, now named Dignity Health Sports Park (StubHub Center, before), has a capacity for 27,000 spectators. It's called "Soccer Catedral".
Xolos' key player
Miler Bolaños. He changed his jersey's number, now carries the 10 and fulfills exactly that function, is the creative offensive and one of its advantages is the ability to play anywhere in the attack, whether on the right wing, left wing or behind the forward, additionaly, has a good definition.
Galaxy's key player
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The Swede is an out of series and showed it last Friday with his hat-trick in El Tráfico. The 6'4" striker has scored 16 times this MLS season, with 17 games played.
It will be the sixth match between both teams, but the third officially. The two previous were the Concacaf CHampions League 2013-14 quarterfinals, when Xolos won the leg 4-3.
For its part, Xolos also won his last league match and by the same score, 3-1 against Puebla.
Galaxy comes to this match with morale high after defeating their city neighbours, LAFC, 3-1 thanks to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic's perfect hat-trick.
The Leagues Cup's first edition will start with this matchup between teams whom cities are 135 miles away.
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Xolos Tijuana match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States. Kickoff is scheduled at 11pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Leagues Cup: Los Angeles Galaxy vs Xolos Tijuana!
