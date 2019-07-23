Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2019
Follow along for Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire live stream, squads and result updates of the 2019 Leagues Cup. Kickoff time: 8:30pm ET.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire LIVE stream
Strike one
Milton Caraglio is the best option for Cruz Azul as a number nine, he has showed up his skills for a couple years at Mexico and the last part of the last season with the Caixinha's boys was totally good. Without competition (apparently) he has the obligation of satisfy the needs of the team with goals.
The Guardian
Bastian Schwensteiger has been one of the most regular players at MLS, his age is not a trouble and the injuries has respect for him. An amazing captain like in the Bayer Munchen and Germany teams: strenght, smart, patient, a wonderful long shot and a lot of experience. Cruz Azul will have to do an extra effort.
Chicago put the best team against Philadelphia Union the last saturday, unfortunately they got down 2-0 at the Energy Stadium where the ex Cruz Azul player Marco Fabian scored an amazing goal. Cruz Azul did one point at Aguascalientes against Necaxa, both teams missed one penalty kick. 'Los celestes' scored a goal after the penalty kick, but it had to be checked by the VAR, the final decision was NO GOAL.
'La Maquina' has all his players available, by the Chicago side the coach Paunovic said he is not sure if Nico Gaitán and McCarty can be used for tomorrow, with the reminder of their injuries against Columbus.
Chicago is in the half of his season while Cruz Azul has started his competition the last weekend.
Kick-off time
Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire game will be played at the Seatgeek Stadium;in Bridgeview, IL. The start of play is scheduled at 8:30 ET. The weather for tomorrow is expected to be sunny all day and a clear sky by the night.
