Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch ICC 2019
Follow live coverage of Real Madrid vs Arsenal from FedEx Field in Maryland, USA. Follow along for pre-match build-up, score updates and commentary on VAVEL USA. Kick-off time: 7pm ET.
Emery has all but confirmed the loan signing of Ceballos and implied that he'll be fielding experienced players for tonight's game.
"At the beginning I want to take more minutes with the players thinking about our progress for the first match against Newcastle. But also, we are going to use some young players at the beginning or during the match to continue trying with this difficult capacity against Real Madrid.
"We were speaking about the possibility to sign one player on loan and we have different names. The club was working on that. Ceballos is a very good player."
The International Champions Cup is a pre-season friendly tournament consisting of 12 teams in a league style format. Each club plays three games against other sides in the competition and whoever accumulates the most points is the champion - with head-to-head results and then goal difference deciding the winner in the likely event of a points clash.
Games which end in a draw go straight to penalty shootouts, with wins from the spot awarded two points and losses just the one.
Arsenal haven't suffered with injuries as of yet on their tour of the US, though Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin aren't ready for action yet as they continue to recover from lengthy injuries. It is likely to the Gunners will start most of their first-team talent having not done so against Fiorentina. Nketiah should get another run-out in Maryland.
Real have no injuries or suspensions of note and could also field mostly first-team talent as they look to bounce back from the Bayern loss.
Real have spent just under £300m in the window as of now, signing five players to permanent deals at the Bernabeu. The most prominent of which is Belgian winger Eden Hazard who demanded an £88m fee to make the switch to Spain. The club have also snapped up in-demand Eintracht Frankfurt winger Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Brazilians Eder Militao and Rodrygo.
Emery has failed to provide much in the way of signings since the transfer window opened back in May. Gabriel Martinelli is the club's only addition thus far and the forward struck last in the Gunners' 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids last Tuesday. Despite this, Real are set to loan midfielder Ceballos to the Emirates any time in the next few days and Saint-Etienne defender Saliba looks to be joining and being sent back on loan to spend a final season with the French club.
The two clubs last met over a decade ago in the Emirates Cup, though the 0-0 draw at the Emirates in 2006 that saw Arsenal through to the Champions League last eight was the most recent competitive showing.
Arsenal's tough International Champions Cup campaign started tremendously last Thursday with a 2-1 win over German champions Bayern Munich. Youngster Eddie Nketiah was the hero that day, scoring a late winner before netting a brace in their 3-0 triumph over Fiorentina three days later. The Premier League side are top of the table going into their final game and could well be crowned eventual winners should they be victorious against the 13-time European champions.