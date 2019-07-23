Tigres vs Real Salt Lake: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2019
Follow along for Tigres vs Real Salt Lake live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Leagues Cup. Kickoff time: 22:30 pm ET.
Real Salt Lake: To be confirmed
Tigres: To be confirmed
INCIDENTS: Quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup 2019
60 LIVE
Key Player, Tigres
Nahuel Guzman has achieved the mark of 100 consecutive games as a starter in the Liga MX and has been a vital piece for obtaining the last trophies of the Tigres.
The argentine goalkeeper did not participate in the Copa América 2019, but he has been one of the best goalkeepers in recent years in Mexican football.
Key player, Real Salt Lake
Marcelo Silva has been a defensive leader for two years when he joined the team and can also provide set pieces, scoring the equaliser against Minnesota United last Saturday.
Despite traveling with a full squad, Ricardo Ferretti may decide to alternate his team for this game, considering the Leagues Cup as a tournament "molero”.
Ricardo Ferretti's team had no major changes in their squad. It should be remembered that in Clausura 2019 he was champion after defeating the León in the final.
Tigres already know what it is to win a trophy against a team from the United States, since in 2018 in the Cup Champions won as visitors to Toronto Canada.
Last Saturday they drew 1-1 against Minnesota United.
In MLS, Real Salt Lake is seventh in its conference with 30 points.
Tigres vs Real Salt Lake match will be played at Rio Tinto Stadium in the United States. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm ET.
