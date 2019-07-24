Juventus vs Inter Milan: LIVE Stream and Updates (0-1)
Follow along for Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 International Champions Cup. Kickoff time: 7:30am ET
Juventus FC: Szczesny; Cancelo, De Ligt, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Higuaín, Ronaldo
Inter de Milan: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Sensi, Dalbert; Esposito, Perisic
Juventus vs Inter Milan: LIVE
Last encounter
Before both teams jump into the pitch, let's remember who won the last game in Serie A.
Re-watch the best moments of the game:
Inter captain badge is ready as well as the rest of the squad equipment.
🆗 | SPOGLIATOIO— Inter (@Inter) July 24, 2019
👀2⃣🇺🇾
Tutto pronto: tra 2 ore 🕜 #JuventusInter! 👕👟#InterOnTour #ForzaInter
A Juventus vs Inter, no matter if it is a friendly match, never ceases to be a game against the hated rival. The fans of both teams living in China are in the stadium today.
Inter Milan lineup
Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Sensi, Dalbert; Esposito, Perisic
Juventus lineup
Szczesny; Cancelo, De Ligt, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Higuaín, Ronaldo.
Juventus
Juventus' locker room and uniforms are ready to the game
Juventus' locker room and uniforms are ready to the game
Both teams have arrived to the stadium. Lineups will be announced shortly.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventus vs Inter Milan game.
Conte legacy
This will be the first real preseason test for both Italian squads. Antonio Conte's road as Inter manager starts here today.
Kickoff time
The Juventus vs Inter Milan game will be played at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center in Nanjing, China . The start of play is scheduled at 7:30am ET.
