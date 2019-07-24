Goals, penalty kicks and highlights: América 1 (6)-(5) 1 Houston Dynamo, Leagues Cup 2019
Follow along for Club America vs Houston Dynamo live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Leagues Cup. Kickoff time: 20:30 pm ET.
Club America: Marchesín; Sánchez, Aguilera, Valdez, Aguilar; González, Uribe, Martínez, Cordova; Ménez and Castillo.
Houston Dynamo: Willis; Duvall, Fuenmayor, García, Beasley; Rodríguez, Hairston, Cabezas, Cerén; Elis and Salazar.
60 LIVE
Penaltis | America 6-5 Dynamo
Giovani scored the final penalty and that the Eagles will go to the semifinals.
Five minutes before the end, Beasley matched the game.
Goal | América 1-0 Dynamo
In a great collective play, Benedetti opened the scoring.
Giovani's Goool. America advances to semifinals.
Goool, score Benedetti. Penalties follow.
Gool, score Garcia.
He blew it up. Roger Martinez fails and there will be sudden death.
Bird's Goool, still live Houston.
Goool, Ibargüen deceives the goalkeeper.
Gool, score Cabezas.
Goool, Uribe scores with a shot to the post.
Elis scores, he tricked Marchesin.
Goool, score Aguilera at the center of the goal.
Quioto shoots. Stoopped Marchesín.
90+3'
Finish the game. The winner will be defined in kicks from the penalty mark.
90'
Add three minutes.
89'
Last change from Houston. Hairston comes out, Johnson comes in.
88'
Yellow card for Benedetti for foul on Elis.
86'
Change of Houston. Bird enters and Salazar exits.
85'
Dynamo Gooooool. Very powerful shot of Beasley by left that enters stuck to the post.
80'
Nicolás Castillo's cross shot that didn't lead to a goal.
78'
Incredible fault of Salazar, in the area girl finished off by the net of outside.
76'
Mateus Uribe is yellow carded for a foul on Quioto.
74'
Giovani was in front of the goalkeeper Willis, but could not define.
72'
GOOOOAL of America. Nicolas Benedetti defines inside the area, to conclude a great collective play.
70'
Last change from America. Jeremy Menez leaves, Andrés Ibargüen enters.
67'
Near America! Nicolás Castillo's free kick that Willis manages to pull out.
66'
Change of America. Rubén González leaves and Nicolás Benedetti enters.
63'
It's missing in the boundaries of the area over Roger Martinez. Yellow card for Fuenmayor.
58'
Salazar's hand to hand against Marchesín and the America's goalkeeper.
56'
America's first change. Giovani Dos Santos will debut, leaves his place on the court: Sebastian Cordova.
53'
Roger Martinez's individual play, two men were taken, but the ball escaped through the back line.
50'
Mateus Uribe was looking for his comrades in the attack, but without problems Willis ataja.
46'
Aguilera's free kick that cuts Willis.
45'
The second half begins at BBVA Compass
45'
Dynamo change. Romel Quioto enters, Guillermo Rodríguez leaves.
45+2'
The first half ends. Houston Dynamo and America draw without goals.
45'
Add two minutes
42'
Now there's a yellow card for Bruno Valdez. He fouled Akberth Elis.
39'
Salazar's foul on Bruno Valdez. The Houston Dynamo player is yellow carded.
37'
Salazar sought to pump the ball, but sent his attempt up.
23'
Bruno Valdez's foul on Elis, passing the central circle.
21'
Close to Dynamo. Impact with right of Alberth Elis and with works it takes to shot of corner, Marchesín.
18'
Nicolás Castillo hits Willis, the goalkeeper, for a crash. Offensive foul.
14'
Salazar's low center and Bruno Valdez arrives to avoid Elis' shot to goal.
8'
Cordova proof from outside the area, but the attempt did not lead to goal direction.
7'
Roger Martinez shot who was looking for the second post, but pulls Willis.
Fuenmayor's foul on Castillo, the Chilean striker resents his left foot.
0'
The game starts in Houston. Dynamo and America go for the pass to the semifinals of the Leagues Cup
Live Preview:
Both squads are already on the BBVA Compass pitch warming up.
XI Club America
Marchesín; Sánchez, Aguilera, Valdez, Aguilar; González, Uribe, Martínez, Cordova; Ménez and Castillo.
XI Houston Dynamo
Willis; Duvall, Fuenmayor, García, Beasley; Rodríguez, Hairston, Cabezas, Cerén; Elis and Salazar.
Lineups confirmed by both teams
America is in the house
The Aguilas coached by Miguel Herrera arrived to the stadium.
Houston Dynamo Coach speaks
“The whole atmosphere, everything that America handles not only on the pitch but outside – with journalists, with fans — then it will surely be a nice, beautiful opportunity for us to measure ourselves and to see how we are and in what conditions we are when faced with a large Latin American team."
Guatemalan Walter Lopez will be the central referee of this game. Mario Escobar Toca is the fourth official
Less than one hour away for the kick-off here in Houston.
Tune in here
It is a total unknown the line-up that can decide the technical director, Wilmer Cabrera, because in the two games of yesterday's championship, the MLS teams put the substitutes.
Houston Dynamo
The previous weekend, Houston Dynamo played away from home against Toronto FC. The orange team achieved a valuable victory by (1-3), being the scorers: McNamara, Martinez and Manotas.
Giovani dos Santos
The great novelty for the Aguilas this Wednesday, could be the debut of Giovani Dos Santos with creams. The "10" was not available when the Champion of Champions was disputed, nor the day 1, but tonight will go to the bench.
Good beginning
America comes from achieving a victory in the beginning of the MX League. In the Azteca Stadium he received Rayados from Monterrey, having to come back from the match. The figure of the match was Nicolas Castillo, who scored two goals.
Kick-off time
The Club America vs Houston Dynamo game will be played at the BBVA Compass in Houston, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 9:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Leagues Cup game: Club America vs Houston Dynamo!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.