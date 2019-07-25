FC Barcelona vs Vissel Kobe: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Rakuten Cup 2019
Follow along for FC Barcelona vs Vissel Kobe live stream, lineups preview, news and score updates of the 2019 Rakuten Cup. Kickoff time: 5am ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona game.
How to watch Barcelona vs Vissel Kobe live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: the game can be seen live on Barça TV and here on the official website (Spain only), and also on Rakuten TV.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Noevir Stadium
This Japanese venue is where Vissel Kobe plays regularly. It was inaugurated in 2001 and has a capacity of 30,001 spectators. It has hosted, among other competitions, the 2002 World Cup.
Hiroki Abe
The Japanese, who was one of the Barça B players chosen by Ernesto Valverde to make the tour, could not be present at the previous game against Chelsea because of a hip pain, which has prevented him to make his debut with the first team.
Good old friends
The clash between the two teams will not be just another duel, as they see old clubmates and friends, as is the case of Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Sergi Samper with the FC Barcelona squad. While the two midfielders have spent virtually all their sporting lives linked to Barça, the striker was in the Catalan team for three seasons. The "Guaje" helped, among other things, to win a Champions League.
In shape
Unlike the La Liga, the official Japanese league began in March, so the azulgranas will find a Vissel Kobe on track. In the J1 League, is ranked fifteenth, out of a total of eighteen teams competing.
Looking to bounce back
After FC Barcelona's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, Ernesto Valverde's squad will look to improve their image and win against Vissel Kobe. With this duel, the Asian tour closes and the next scheduled meeting will be against Arsenal, rival in the Joan Gamper Trophy (August 4).
Kick-off time
The Barcelona vs Vissel Kobe game will be played at the Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium, in Kobe, Japan. The kick-off is scheduled at 5am ET.
Welcome everybody!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Rakuten Cup game: FC Barcelona vs Vissel Kobe!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.