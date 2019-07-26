Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream and Updates (0-0)
Follow along for Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 ICC Game. Kickoff time: 8pm ET.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Ramos, Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Marcelo, Jovic, Odriozola, Isco, Vinicius Jr., Hazard
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Hermoso, Lodi, Saul, Koke, Joao Felix, Lemar, Costa, Morata
60 LIVE
Live Official Updates
Live Warm Up
Gareth Bale listed as a sub for Real Madrid for their. Unsure if he’ll play in light of reported imminent move to China.
Atletico de Madrid Lineup
Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Hermoso, Lodi, Saul, Koke, Joao Felix, Lemar, Costa, Morata
Real Madrid Lineup
Courtois, Ramos, Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Marcelo, Jovic, Odriozola, Isco, Vinicius Jr., Hazard
A Chinese powerhouse
Jiangsu Suning, who closed Miranda's signing on Friday, are one of the most economically powerful clubs in the Chinese Super League. Behind it, there is the powerful business group Suning, which through its sports headquarters also controls 70% of Inter Milan's capital.
Bale's salary
Bale will sign a three-season contract for 22 million euros for each year.
Tottenham had recently become interested in Bale, but the closest offer was Shanghai Shenhua. This Chinese club offered him 25 million nets a year.
Tottenham had recently become interested in Bale, but the closest offer was Shanghai Shenhua. This Chinese club offered him 25 million nets a year.
Gareth Bale to CHINA
According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid and go to the Chinese league. Tomorrow the transfer of Welsh could be confirmed.
#LaPortada 💣 Bale, al Jiangsu pic.twitter.com/AKSzfawDsJ— MARCA (@marca) July 26, 2019
Support to Asensio
Real Madrid will warm up before the match against Atletico with this shirt as a sign of support to Marco Asensio.
In your opinion, who from Eden Hazard or João Félix will be more decisive for your new team? Go to Twitter and mention @VAVELcom, soon we will share your opinion here!
Good night, fans! So, who will be supporting you today? Merengues and Colchoneros are in a pre-season friendly derby in America.
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid game.
Big signings
Both Real and Atletico moved well in this transfer window. On the merengue side, Belgian Hazard, for €100 million, was the big signing.
On the colchonero side, young Portuguese João Félix, for €126 million, gave a new boost to the team.
On the colchonero side, young Portuguese João Félix, for €126 million, gave a new boost to the team.
In the last five classics of Madrid, none of the teams has an advantage: one win for each and three draws.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription) and ESPN+.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Rivalry
Even if it's a friendly match, no one wants to lose the Madrid derby. The rivalry between the two Madrid teams is becoming fiercer every European season.
Simeone's Atletico
On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have not yet won either, but have only played one game: 0-0 against Chivas Guadalajara. The Colchoneros are playing their third match against Juventus in the final match of the tournament.
Looking to bounce back
Real Madrid have yet to win. They lost their first game 3-1 to Bayern Munich, but their second game was a 2-2 draw against Arsenal. This Friday, they will end their participation in the 2019 ICC with the Madrid derby.
International Champions Cup
All 12 teams in the competition play three games. The one with the most points is defined as tournament champion.
Kick-off time
The Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid game will be played at the Metlife Stadium, in New Jersey, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 International Champions Cup game: Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid.
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.