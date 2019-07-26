Monarcas Morelia vs Atlas: Live Stream and Score Updates (0-0)
Follow along for Monarcas Morelia vs Atlas live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time: 8pm ET.
Monarcas Morelia: Sosa; Martínez, Vegas, Achilier, Velarde; Flores, Osuna, Rocha, Mendoza; Lezcano, Aristeguieta
Atlas FC: Vargas; Angulo, Segura, Nervo, Barbosa; Torres, Martínez, Zaldivar, Martínez, Isijara; Correa, Rivera
60 LIVE
Live Pregame
Both teams warmup on the pitch. Kick-off is getting closer.
👑 Morelia 🆚 Atlas 🦊— Ximena Aparicio (@xim_a) July 26, 2019
Ambos equipos ya se encuentran calentando para el partido respectivo a la jornada 2 de la Liga MX ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IsgzpWi9ng
Atlas Lineup
Vargas; Angulo, Segura, Nervo, Barbosa; Torres, Martínez, Zaldivar, Martínez, Isijara; Correa, Rivera.
Atlas Subs
Hernández, Aguilar, Balda, Andrade, Reyes, Lorenzo Reyes, Barceló.
Morelia Subs
Gutiérrez, Trejo, Villafañez, Ramírez, Millar, Del Ángel, Sansores.
Monarcas Morelia Lineup
Sosa; Martínez, Vegas, Achilier, Velarde; Flores, Osuna, Rocha, Mendoza; Lezcano, Aristeguieta.
The initial lineups will be confirmed shortly.
Unreal jersey
Wow, wow. Atlas' away jersey is a true beauty for the rojinegros fans.
¿Cómo luce nuestro uniforme de visita? 😍— Atlas FC (@atlasfc) July 26, 2019
¿Hermoso no? 🥰#LateConFuria 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/HYaTbj225j
Monarcas is in the house
Monarcas is in the Estadio Morelos. The home team arrived about half an hour ago to prep for this match.
Llegamos al Coloso del Quinceo 🏟️— Monarcas Morelia (@FuerzaMonarca) July 26, 2019
Concentrados, motivados, con el objetivo claro: los 3⃣ puntos. pic.twitter.com/hi8Zuhz9rO
We are less than one hour away from the beginning of this exciting Monarcas Morelia vs Atlas. You can follow the game live here with us.
Today's stadium
The Morelos Stadium will be the venue for tonight's match, when Monarcas and Zorros face off. The match will take place at 21:00. The last time they met, the Rojinegros won 2 goals to 1.
Atlas player to watch
The captain and engine of the team, Osvaldo Martinez. He knows how to carry the weight and responsibility of the team. He has the leadership and touch. Also, he must accompany the course of the Foxes when playing as the away team.
Monarcas player to watch
Peruvian midfielder Edison Flores, who with his talent and quality can change the course of the match. The 'Chorejas' has consolidated his position on the Monarcas gang and has become the team's new benchmark. His main task will be to be the conductor and to give that last pass to goal for the strikers.
Atlas
For their part, Atlas just won 1-0 over rookies Bravos de Juarez at the Jalisco Stadium. The only goal was scored by Edson Rivera at the beginning of the second half. Now they will look for scratching points in the visit to their brother
Monarcas Morelia
Monarcas come from a defeat on their visit to the 'Volcano' on the Jornada 1, at the hands of reigning champion, Tigres. With a convincing final result of 4 goals to 2. The Michoacan goals were scored by the newcomer, Luis Angel Mendoza and Gaston Lezcano.
Kick-off time
The Monarcas Morelia vs Atlas game will be played at the Estadio Morelos, in Morelos, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8PM ET.
