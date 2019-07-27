Club America vs Leon: LIVE Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Club America vs Leon live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time: 8pm ET.
Club America: TBA.
León: TBA.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Leon game.
Goodbye to Marchesin and Uribe?
Pay attention to global transfers because there is a European team interested in taking Agustin Marchesin and Matheus Uribe from America.
Porto would be interested in signing Mateus Uribe for next season. According to the Portuguese newspaper Record, the strategist Sergio Conceicao would have asked to sign the Colombian to replace the departure of the Spanish Oliver Torres who left for Sevilla.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Strong debut for Leon
For their part, runner-up Leon did not disappoint on their Apertura 2019 debut. With authority, Ignacio Ambriz's team found the deficiencies in Pachuca's defense and won 3-1.
Solid start
America started the tournament in a great way. In their first game of MX League they scored 4 goals against a strong team like Monterrey and in the middle of the week they reached the semifinal of Leagues Cup after defeating Houston Dynamo in penalties.
Tonight, León will once again have football in their stadium and what better way to do it than against one of Mexico's most important rivals, Club America.
Kick-off time
The Leon vs America game will be played at the Estadio Leon, in Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.
