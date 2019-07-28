Chivas Guadalajara vs Tigres: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Tigres live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time: 20:00 ET.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Tigres game.
The last duel between Chivas and Tigres ended with a 2-1 win for the felines in Clausura 2019. Gignac and Zelarayan scored from Tigres, while Chivas' goal was scored by Alexis Vega.
On the other hand, Tigres comes to this game after beating Morelia 4-2 at the Universitario Stadium. Ferretti's team will try to maintain their good pace in search of the second championship.
In their last game, Chivas lost 3-0 to Santos Laguna. Guadalajara carries a negative streak that they will look to leave behind tonight against Tigres.
The Chivas vs Tigres game will be played at the Akron Stadium, in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The start of play is scheduled at 20:00 ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX game: Chivas vs Tigres!
My name is Antonio Tenorio and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.