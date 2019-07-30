Report: Agustín Marchesín to leave América and sign with Porto

Agustín Marchesín's departure from America to Portugal's Porto seems imminent. The Portuguese sports portal MaisFutebol claims that the Argentine goalkeeper signed for four years and paid $8 million for him to cover the loss of Iker Casillas, who recently retired from football.

According to information from this Portuguese newspaper, Marchesín will travel this week to the old continent to be registered for the qualifying round of the Champions League where the Blue Dragons will face Krasnodar of Russia, thereby definitively leaving the 'Nido' of Coapa and Mexican football.

Tears at the training ground

This Tuesday, Marchesín participated in America's training session, but moments later he would leave with Miguel Herrera. The goalkeeper returned minutes later, went to the side of the field and part of the coaching staff came to talk with him.

The Argentinian grabbed his face, wiped his tears before rejoining the practice session. This would have been Agustín Marchesín's last day at America, as the Portuguese media claim. He would have signed for four years and eight million dollars.