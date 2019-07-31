on VAVEL
Kick-off: 12pm ET. 0-1, min 6 Rodrigues. 1-1, min 12, Benzema. 2-1,in 27, Benzema. 2-2, min 34, Dirar. 3-2, min 53, Benzema. 3-3, min 59, Tufan. 4-3, min 62, Nacho, 5-3, min 79, Diaz.
Goals and highlights: Real Madrid 5-3 Fenerbahce, 2019 Audi Cup match
Photo: VAVEL

Goals and highlights: Real Madrid 5-3 Fenerbahce, 2019 Audi Cup match

Follow along for Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Audi Cup game. Kickoff time: 12pm ET.

VAVEL Team
Real MadridKeylor Navas, Varane, Nacho, Kroos, Benzema, Marcelo, Valverde, Odriozola, Isco, Vinicius Jr. y Hazard
FenerbahceAltay, Reyes, Jailson, Murat, Dirar, Alper, Ozan, Ferdi, Rodrigues, Kruse, Muriqi
Watch the highlights
For now, enjoy looking back at the highlights from this match which included a hat-trick and eight goals

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjlH0q-IRas

Madrid got a much-needed win in pre-season but they have a lot of work to do before La Liga starts in a few weeks time
Hazard once again failed to impress as he came off at half time having not made any impact in the first half
Madrid were a lot better second half making fewer mistakes and granting Fenerbahce fewer opportunities compared to the first half 
Ful time Real Madrid 5-3 Fenerbahce
Full time here at the Allianz Arena and Real Madrid ran out comfortable winners eventually in the second half but Zidane will have many questions to answers int terms of his defenders
87'

Diaz has a chance for his second goal as Modric picks him out with a superb pass but the Dominican Republic international could not quite squeeze his ball over the line as he slid across the box

81'

Nacho should have his second of the game as he is free at the back post with an open goal but somehow manages to fire his header way over the bar

Real Madrid score five
79' GOAL

Vasquez's shot is parried out by Altay into the danger area to Diaz who makes no mistake as he smashes home from 12-yards out

70'

The game has calmed down since that Nacho goal with Madrid happy to now keep the ball and attempt to not concede anymore goals

With seven goals being scored in this game it will worry both managers, especially Zidane who would not expect his star-studded team to concede three goals against Fenerbahce 
65'

A chance for Reyes to make up for his two mistakes this game as he tries to poke the ball home from close range but Lunin is out quickly to block the effort

Both sides playing attacking football and looking explosive in the final third is what neutrals want to see in any game of football
Real Mdrid back in-front
60' GOAL

An amazing game keeps getting better as Nacho now gets in on the action as he follows up a mistake by Altay to give the Los Blancos the lead back

A stunner from Tufan levels things up
59' GOAL

Once again Fenerbahce get back on level terms and what a great goal it was from Tufan who smashed one past Lunin from 25-yards out

56'

A huge miss from Isco who sweeps one wide from three yards out after Vinicius got passed his man superbly

Fenerbahce's defenders just can't keep Benzema quiet this game as he has taken every opportunity he has been presented with
Hat-tck hero Benzema
53' GOAL
Hat-trick for Benzema as heads into an open net from Vazquez's cross
Three changes for Los Blancos with Navas, Varane and Hazard coming off to be replaced by Lunin, Fuente and Vasquez
Back underway for the second half at the Allianz Arena 
Real Madrid dominated possession in the first half but Fenerbahce have had the better opportunities and should have scored then just the two 
Half time Real Madrid 2-2 Fenerbahce
We are level at the break with Madrid falling behind early on before a Benzema double saw them take the lead only to be pegged back by Dirar late in the second half.
40'

It has been a great half of football with plenty of chances for both sides, however, Zidane will be worried that some of his stars have not performed once again

Dirar has turned from villain to hero after yesterdays match when he walked off the pitch after receiving boo's from his own fans and now scoring against Madrid today
34' GOAL
Fenerbahce level things up through Dirar as his shot took a huge deflection before looping over Navas
32'

A chance for Benzema to get a first-half hat-trick but Bayindir made a great save with his foot as the shot was heading into the far corner 

Madrid have dominated since getting back on level terms and deserve to be in the lead despite Fenerbahce missing a number of good chances early on
It was a very simple header from the Frenchman as he got across his marker too easily and glanced a header into the far corner  
Real Madrid take the lead
26' GOAL

Benzema does double his tally this time as he gets on the end of a Kross free-kick cross 

17'

Vinicius Jr is getting into a lot of good positions for Madrid but his decision making in the final third has been poor this game deciding to shoot instead passing and vice versa 

13'

Benzema has a chance to double his tally but he can't quite get enough curl on the ball to find the far corner as Bayindir makes a smart save 

Benzema levels it up for Madrid
11' GOAL

Benzema gets Madrid back on level terms after Reyes missed a very simple clearance which provided the Frenchmen with an easy chance to get on the scoresheet

7'

Fenerbahce almost double their lead through Muriqi as he gets on the end of a cross on the penalty spot but it is straight at Navas which makes it a comfortable save 

It was a tidy finish from Rodrigues who cut inside from the left-hand side before bending one past Navas, although he probably should have saved it the Madrid 'keeper
Fenerbahce take the lead
6' GOAL
Fenerbahce take an early lead against Los Blancos through Garry Rodrigues 
Kick-off
We are underway at the Allianz Arena
The teams are walking out onto the pitch now with kick-off in this 3rd/4th place play-off match 
Hazard is being deployed as a left-winger today instead of a number 10 like he did against Spurs and was largely ineffective 
Fenerbahce will be looking to see a drastic improvement from yesterdays humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich
Many Madrid fans will be desperate to see Hazard perform to his best today after disappointing against Spurs last time out
After what Bayern did to this Fenerbahce side yesterday Zidane's men will see this is a great opportunity to fine-tune their finishing and attacking play
Fenerbahce Lineup
Altay, Reyes, Jailson, Murat, Dirar, Alper, Ozan, Ferdi, Rodrigues, Kruse and Muriqi.
Real Madrid Lineup
Keylor Navas, Varane, Nacho, Kroos, Benzema, Marcelo, Valverde, Odriozola, Isco, Vinicius Jr. and Hazard.
Lineups will be out shortly. A lot of hype around Zidane's starters for the match.
Minutes ago, Real Madrid arrived to the Allianz Arena.
Third kit debut
Real Madrid will debut their third kit today. The mint green jersey has sold well, according to Adidas reps.

 
In about one hour, the football will be rolling here at the Allianz Arena to define if Real Madrid or Fenerbahce grab the Audi Cup third place.
Follow it here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce game.
Key day for the future of Gareth Bale
The Jiangsu Suning has until 18:00 (European time) to launch a new offer for the winger. That is the deadline for the closing of the transfer market in the Chinese Super League to allow the clubs to make the final touches to their squads for the final stretch of the season (there the championship takes place from March to December).

 
How to watch Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Real Madrid TV.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

The Turks, sixth in the last Super League season, took the thrashing from which Keylor had saved Madrid a few hours earlier.

But such is the situation in Madrid that now that bulky result of the Germans against the Turks puts in a compromise to the whites: it would not look good if they do not perform very well against Fenerbahce.

An opportunity
In the second semi-final, Fenerbahce was destroyed by Bayern Munich (6-1). Zidane will have a good opportunity to get credibility by playing a vulnerable Fenerbahce.
Defeat after defeat
Zinedine Zidane has yet to find a way for his team to be convincing. The defeats have clouded the panorama for Real Madrid with Hazard and Vinicius.
This Wednesday, Real Madrid and Fenerbahce will dispute the third place of the Audi Cup in its 2019 edition.
Kick-off time
The Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce game will be played at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 12pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Audi Cup game: Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce.

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

