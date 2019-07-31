Goals and highlights: Real Madrid 5-3 Fenerbahce, 2019 Audi Cup match
Follow along for Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Audi Cup game. Kickoff time: 12pm ET.
For now, enjoy looking back at the highlights from this match which included a hat-trick and eight goals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjlH0q-IRas
Diaz has a chance for his second goal as Modric picks him out with a superb pass but the Dominican Republic international could not quite squeeze his ball over the line as he slid across the box
Nacho should have his second of the game as he is free at the back post with an open goal but somehow manages to fire his header way over the bar
Vasquez's shot is parried out by Altay into the danger area to Diaz who makes no mistake as he smashes home from 12-yards out
The game has calmed down since that Nacho goal with Madrid happy to now keep the ball and attempt to not concede anymore goals
A chance for Reyes to make up for his two mistakes this game as he tries to poke the ball home from close range but Lunin is out quickly to block the effort
An amazing game keeps getting better as Nacho now gets in on the action as he follows up a mistake by Altay to give the Los Blancos the lead back
Once again Fenerbahce get back on level terms and what a great goal it was from Tufan who smashed one past Lunin from 25-yards out
A huge miss from Isco who sweeps one wide from three yards out after Vinicius got passed his man superbly
Hat-trick for Benzema as heads into an open net from Vazquez's cross
It has been a great half of football with plenty of chances for both sides, however, Zidane will be worried that some of his stars have not performed once again
Fenerbahce level things up through Dirar as his shot took a huge deflection before looping over Navas
A chance for Benzema to get a first-half hat-trick but Bayindir made a great save with his foot as the shot was heading into the far corner
Benzema does double his tally this time as he gets on the end of a Kross free-kick cross
Vinicius Jr is getting into a lot of good positions for Madrid but his decision making in the final third has been poor this game deciding to shoot instead passing and vice versa
Benzema has a chance to double his tally but he can't quite get enough curl on the ball to find the far corner as Bayindir makes a smart save
Benzema gets Madrid back on level terms after Reyes missed a very simple clearance which provided the Frenchmen with an easy chance to get on the scoresheet
Fenerbahce almost double their lead through Muriqi as he gets on the end of a cross on the penalty spot but it is straight at Navas which makes it a comfortable save
Fenerbahce take an early lead against Los Blancos through Garry Rodrigues
İlk 11'imiz! 👇 pic.twitter.com/j7W9qJS116— Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) July 31, 2019
📋 ¡Once inicial 🆚 @Fenerbahce!— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) July 31, 2019
🏆 Audi Cup 2019
👊 #HalaMadrid
🏟 ¡El equipo ha llegado al estadio!#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/HK8A6rZnJM— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) July 31, 2019
But such is the situation in Madrid that now that bulky result of the Germans against the Turks puts in a compromise to the whites: it would not look good if they do not perform very well against Fenerbahce.
