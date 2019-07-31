Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Audi Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Audi Cup game. Kickoff time: 12pm ET.
Real Madrid: TBA.
Fenerbahce: TBA.
Key day for the future of Gareth Bale
The Jiangsu Suning has until 18:00 (European time) to launch a new offer for the winger. That is the deadline for the closing of the transfer market in the Chinese Super League to allow the clubs to make the final touches to their squads for the final stretch of the season (there the championship takes place from March to December).
The Turks, sixth in the last Super League season, took the thrashing from which Keylor had saved Madrid a few hours earlier.
But such is the situation in Madrid that now that bulky result of the Germans against the Turks puts in a compromise to the whites: it would not look good if they do not perform very well against Fenerbahce.
An opportunity
In the second semi-final, Fenerbahce was destroyed by Bayern Munich (6-1). Zidane will have a good opportunity to get credibility by playing a vulnerable Fenerbahce.
Defeat after defeat
Zinedine Zidane has yet to find a way for his team to be convincing. The defeats have clouded the panorama for Real Madrid with Hazard and Vinicius.
This Wednesday, Real Madrid and Fenerbahce will dispute the third place of the Audi Cup in its 2019 edition.
Kick-off time
The Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce game will be played at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 12pm ET.
