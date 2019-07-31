MLS All-Stars vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream TV Updates and how to watch 2019 MLS All-Star Game
Follow live coverage of MLS All-Stars vs Atletico Madrid live from Orlando. Follow along for pre-match build-up, score updates and commentary on VAVEL USA. Kick off time: 8pm EST.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for the MLS All-Star vs Atletico Madrid game.
Give it up for the home team!— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 31, 2019
Congrats to the 2019 #MLSskills champs, @OrlandoCitySC!
< #MLSAllStar Skills Challenge pres. by @Target > pic.twitter.com/jaiB4mYauR
They played mostly British sides until 2013 where they lost to Roma before stunning Bayern Munich the following year. Most recently the All-Stars lost to Juventus on penalties after a 1-1 draw and haven't been victorious since 2015 where they beat Tottenham 2-1.
SQUAD LIST— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 22, 2019
Find out what players will participate in our summer tour!
Oblak, Adán, Alex; Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, Isaac, Montero,Sánchez; Koke, Saúl, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Vitolo, Sanabria, Moya, Riquelme; João Félix, Morata, Correa, Šaponjić, Costa and Camello
Roster: █████ 100%— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 24, 2019
Meet the full squad for the 2019 #MLSAllStar Game pres. by @Target! pic.twitter.com/tBYxpMvkWT