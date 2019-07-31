on VAVEL
MLS All-Stars vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream TV Updates and how to watch 2019 MLS All-Star Game
MLS All-Stars vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream TV Updates and how to watch 2019 MLS All-Star Game

Follow live coverage of MLS All-Stars vs Atletico Madrid live from Orlando. Follow along for pre-match build-up, score updates and commentary on VAVEL USA. Kick off time: 8pm EST.

Up next for Atletico is a trip to face Mexican side San Luis before taking on Juventus in their final International Champions Cup game.
How to watch the MLS All-Star game
To watch the 2019 MLS All-Star game in the US, it will be live on FS1 and Univision Deportes. If you want to watch it on internet, your best option is VAVEL.
Advantage Orlando!
A skills challenge yesterday featured the All-Stars players and Atletico Madrid stars, culminating in triumph for the hosts which can be viewed in its entirety over on the MLS Twitter account! Will Nani repeat history tonight in the real thing?
Previous All-Star games
The MLS All-Star game has existed since 1996 but featured an 'East' team against a 'West' team. In 2003 they started playing club sides and have a record of nine wins and seven losses.

They played mostly British sides until 2013 where they lost to Roma before stunning Bayern Munich the following year. Most recently the All-Stars lost to Juventus on penalties after a 1-1 draw and haven't been victorious since 2015 where they beat Tottenham 2-1.

Atletico Team News
Below is the squad that the Spanish side announced for their tour of the US, including tonight's All-Star clash, which features the likes of £110m summer signing Joao Felix, as well as Kieran Trippier, Marcos Llorente and more. Diego Costa was sent off in their 7-3 thrashing of Real Madrid, but is expected to start as suspensions don't carry over in pre-season.
The All-Star Squad
The All-Stars
Atlanta United are the best-represented club in the MLS with five players making the squad, while Los Angeles FC have four. City rivals LA Galaxy have two, as do FC Dallas. Then thirteen clubs all have one representative; Philadelphia Union, Portland Timbers, New York Red Bulls, Seattle Sounders, Minnesota United, NYCFC, Toronto, Real Salt Lake, DC United, Chicago Fire, San Jose Earthquakes and Sporting Kansas City. Orlando City are the thirteenth club but also have Irish manager James O'Connor in charge of the squad.​​​​​​​
Welcome along to live coverage on VAVEL USA of the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, as they welcome Atletico Madrid to the the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
VAVEL Logo