Puebla vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Puebla live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time Puebla vs Chivas: 8pm ET.
Club Puebla: TBA.
Chivas: TBA.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Puebla vs Chivas Guadalajara game.
Low attendance for Puebla
So far, and after two home games, Puebla has not brought in more than 15,000 fans. At the Liga MX's premiere on July 19, just 15,000 fans entered, and on Sunday, for the anniversary duel against Betis, not even that number was emulated.
The first of two Mexico's giants to visit Puebla this semester arrives on Friday at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium. The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara will test their drag in the Angelopolis, when the cost of tickets for the duel against Puebla will remain the same and as against Betis.
How to watch Puebla vs Chivas Guadalajara live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription), TUDN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription), TUDN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
Standings
Chivas de Guadalajara have three points with one win and one loss, placing them in ninth place in the standings, while Puebla are sixteenth with zero points.
Chivas made their first Apertura triumph in their home debut after a series of criticisms for poor results in pre-season matches and a 3-0 thrashing of Santos in the first round of the Liga MX championship.
No Chivas coach
Chivas will not have on the bench coach Tomas Boy, suspended for offending French striker Andre Pierre Gignac, who is one goal away from breaking Boy's record as Tigres' goalscorer with 104 goals, which he has already tied.
¡Hay tiro entre Gignac y Tomás Boy!— Multimedios Deportes (@mmdeportesmx) July 29, 2019
"Yo soy el número uno": manifestó 'El Jefe' al francés tras ser expulsado #LasChivasPorEl6 📺 pic.twitter.com/4HzfmlvRCF
Attractive clash
It will be an attractive duel because Puebla looked well after beating Betis 2-0 in a friendly last Sunday and have a well-armed squad that will go out in search of three points at home.
Kick-off time
The Puebla vs Chivas Guadalajara game will be played at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc, in Puebla, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX game: Puebla vs Chivas Guadalajara!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.