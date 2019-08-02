Atlas vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Atlas vs Santos Laguna live stream online, tv channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time Atlas vs Santos: 10pm ET.
Atlas FC: TBA.
Santos Laguna: TBA.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Santos match.
Head-to-head record
In total, tapatíos and laguneros have faced in 52 occasions of which the reds and blacks have emerged ahead in 14 matches, the green and white in 24 and14 ties. A history very leaned towards the Comarca.
Santos has also started the season with the right foot with two wins in two games and a common defeated rival with Atlas, FC Juarez. The other team they beat was a struggling Chivas in the Liga MX debut.
Last away game for Santos
As we know, these first two jornadas Santos has played them at home so we have to go back to last semester to remember their last game as a visitor.
It took place at the Estadio Azteca against America where they lost 1-0 thanks to a penalty scored by Emmanuel Aguilera.
It took place at the Estadio Azteca against America where they lost 1-0 thanks to a penalty scored by Emmanuel Aguilera.
Leonardo Cufré
The management placed their trust in Cufré who knew Atlas as a player and was part of the last Santos champion with Siboldi. The coach came in as a 'fireman' last season but now, with what looks like a very good team bringing what was necessary to strengthen.
At the moment, the results have been obtained but how many times we have not seen the same: Atlas crumbles in the middle or end of the season.
At the moment, the results have been obtained but how many times we have not seen the same: Atlas crumbles in the middle or end of the season.
Atlas' last home game was against FC Juarez where they gave a warm welcome to the border club defeating them with ease.
Although the Bravos started in an exciting way, the red-and-black team prevailed with the passing of time and Edson Rivera had the opportunity to score the only goal of the match.
Although the Bravos started in an exciting way, the red-and-black team prevailed with the passing of time and Edson Rivera had the opportunity to score the only goal of the match.
How to watch Atlas vs Santos live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Kick-off time
The Atlas vs Santos Laguna game will be played at the Estadio Jalisco, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The start of play is scheduled at 10pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX game: Atlas vs Santos!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.