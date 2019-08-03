Pumas vs Tigres: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Pumas vs Tigres live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time: 1:30 pm ET.
Pumas UNAM: TO BE CONFIRMED
Tigres: TO BE CONFIRMED
INCIDENTS: MATCH CORRESPONDING TO MATCHDAY 3 OF THE LIGA MX.
The University Olympic Stadium can hold up to 58,445 spectators.
Pumas will have complete squad for today's third jornada game.
Key player Tigres, André-Pierre Gignac
The fwill have another chance to become the best scorer in the Tigres history if he scores a goal.
Key player Pumas, Carlos González
The management did everything possible to retain the paraguayan, who has become a key player for the Pumas offensive.
The 'Tuca' lamented losing against Chivas despite being a man down for more than 70 minutes: "I'm going quietly because, although the result is not good at all because we lost, my team was what I expected on the pitch. Even with one less man we were better”.
Spanish tactician Míchel Gonzalez wished the Tigres a bad afternoon, sportingly speaking: "We welcome the champion, but let's hope he suffers in CU, just as we make our opponents suffer in every game. We already know the level that Tigres has, but now we are in a moment that we have confidence and we must apply ourselves to look for a good result".
Of the last five CU matches in any tournament, Pumas have the advantage of two wins by two draws and one defeat.
The Tigres last visit to the Mexican capital took place in December 2018 and they lost 3-1 in the quarter-finals where they were eliminated.
The felines will have their second consecutive visit, as in the last week they lost to Chivas 2-0.
The Tigres arrive with the urgent need to win.
For the second consecutive time they will be home in the MX League, as they beat Necaxa 2-0 last Sunday.
The Pumas arrive undefeated, so they will try to make that condition prevail.
Pumas vs Tigres match will be played at Olímpico Universitario in the Mexico City. The game is scheduled to begin at 01:00 pm ET.
