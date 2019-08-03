Club America vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Liga MX (0-0)
Follow along for Club América vs Xolos Tijuana live stream online, TV channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time America vs Tijuana: 8pm ET
Today's teams are 4th and 5th in the Liga MX Apertura 2019 table. A win can cement them as contenders for a Liguilla spot.
Today's game in Mexico City will be played at the 2-time World Cup Final venue, Estadio Azteca, with a capacity of over 85,000
Tickets today will range from $150 MXN ($7.50 USD) to $890 ($44.50 USD) in the massive Estadio Azteca at Mexico City.
The most recent games between both squads ended in a 3-2 victory for Xolos. Ariel Nahuelpan scored at the 74th minute to give Tijuana the three points at Estadio Caliente.
America and Xolos both come into this game with 4 points each. While the squad from Baja California defeated Puebla and tied with Queretaro, Miguel Herrera's team defeated Monterrey and had a 0-0 game with Leon.
How to watch America vs Xolos live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN (US-Español).
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN USA.If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
In Miguel Herrera's set up, we expect a 1-4-4-2 following Marchesin's departure. Oscar Jimenez, the keeper, is one of the main players to watch as he is now among the starting XI for this exciting Liga MX match.
Xolo's most dangerous man is Argentine striker Ariel Nahuelpan.
America's man to watch is Mexican international Giovanni Dos Santos.
The Club America Aguilas will face their third rival today at the 2019 Apertura. Their adversary, Xolosm has gathered 4 out of the 6 points possible in this tournament.
Today marks the first game since America released Agustín Marchesin as Porto's keeper. Oscar Jiménez is expected to start today for the Mexico City squad.
The America vs Tijuana game will be played at the Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City. The start of play is scheduled at 8pm ET.
