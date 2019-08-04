FC Juárez vs Toluca: LIVE Stream and Score Updates (0-0)
Follow along for FC Juárez vs Toluca live stream online, TV channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time: 8pm ET.
FC Juárez: TBC.
Toluca: TBC.
60 LIVE
8'
Close! Cross shot of Aníbal Chala that crashes in the post
1'
The ball's already rolling in Chihuahua!
0'
Both squads are already on the field of play!
This is the FC Juarez lineup!
I. Vázquez; I. Jiménez, E. Castro, V. Velázquez, A. Acosta; M. Fernández, E. Junior, L. Da Silva, E. Brambila: D. Lezcano y Á. Sagal.
This is Toluca's lineup!
📝| ¡Listo nuestro XI para enfrentarnos esta noche 🆚 @fcjuarezoficial en la Jornada 3 de la Liga MX!#Venimosdelinfierno | #SomosElToluca pic.twitter.com/vHOzYb6HzL— Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) August 4, 2019
Toluca and Juarez lineups will be confirmed shortly.
Toluca arrived to the stadium one hour ago. This is how the Olimpico Benito Juarez looks like.
🔥🇦🇹 ¡Nuestros Diablos ya reconocieron el terreno de juego del Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez!— Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) August 4, 2019
🇮🇩#SiempreRojos pic.twitter.com/0wqoMl6jfp
Jornada 3 attendance
7,058 Monterrey vs León
31,317 Atlas vs Santos
29,329 Querétaro vs Cruz Azul
27,611 Puebla vs Guadalajara
27,152 UNAM vs Tigres
26,348 América vs Tijuana
26,003 Pachuca vs Morelia
12,846 Necaxa vs Veracruz
First division soccer comes back to Juarez
There is no doubt that in the city of Juarez there is a lot of interest in seeing Primera Division soccer again. For that reason, it will be interesting to see how many people come to the stadium today.
There is less than an hour to go before the initial kick-off of this exciting FC Juarez vs Toluca live from the Olimpico Benito Juarez.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juárez vs Toluca game.
FC Juarez Player to Watch
Darío Lezcano | The Paraguayan attacker is one of the strong cards of the border team. In this game he will try to convert his first goal into Mexican soccer.
Player to follow from Toluca
Alan Medina | The young midfielder has been a revelation since the last tournament. His speed and skill make him, nowadays, one of the offensive references of the 'Escarlatas'.
Their first point
In the previous day, the commanded by Ricardo La Volpe rescued a draw as a visitor against Cruz Azul.
Underachievement
For their part, Deportivo Toluca have also failed to achieve the expected results. They have a draw and a defeat.
They lost to the leader
Last week, the led by Gabriel Caballero fell 3-0 as a visitor in Torreon, to Santos Laguna.
Difficult start
The whole of Juarez has not had the desired start. After two games, they have lost twice.
The FC Juárez vs Toluca game will be played at the Estadio O. Benito Juárez, in Chihuahua City. The start of play is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Apertura 2019 Liga MX game: FC Juárez vs Toluca!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.