1-0. Quintero, 22'. 1-1. Fernandez, 45+2'.
Minnesota United 1-1 Portland Timbers: LIVE Stream and Updates
Minnesota United 1-1 Portland Timbers: LIVE Stream and Updates

Follow live from the Allianz Field for match Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers live stream, squads preview and score updates in US Open Cup 2019. Kick-off Minessota vs Portland: 20:00 ET.

Eduardo Villalpando
Minnesota United FCManonne, Molino, Metanire, Gregus, Opara, Toye, Quintero, Boxall, Gasper, Alonso and Lod.
Portland TimbersClarke, Moreira, Mariela, Dielna, Valentin, Paredes, Chara, Asprilla, Blanco, Ebodisse and Fernandez.
This was Fernandez banger at the end of the first half.
64'
Toye makes the second goal of the night for Minnesota!
64'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!
58'
Still no clear chances in the second half.
45'
Second half is underway!
45+4
First half comes to an end. Minnesota and Portland are tied at St. Paulie.
45+2
Fernandez equalizes the game after a good play from Portland.
45+2
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!
Unstoppable
Darwin Quintero has been an absolute force since his arrival to the MLS coming from Club America.
'El Cientifico del Gol' scores the penalty that partially has Minnesota United in the final.
22'
Darwin Quintero makes the first goal for Minnesota United from the spot.
22'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!
20'
Penalty for the home team!!!
Full house at the Allianz Field.
7'
Big time save my Manonne. 
5'
Shot from Alonso straight into Clark's hands'.
1'
Match is underway in Minnesota.
Minnesota XI
Darwin Quintero and company will try to make history.
Timbers XI
Fernandez leads the visitors.
Teams' lineups will be confirmed in the next minutes.
Minnesota United's players know how to arrive to the stadium in style. If not, ask forward Darwin Quintero.

Minnesota city reminder
The State Fair lot is closed for tonight's game. State Fair parking has been moved to the Griggs Midway located at 1821 University Ave W, Saint Paul.

Shuttles will be available and running, but tailgating is prohibited.

Today's game is a special one. Timbers and Toons have reason to look at this chance as more special than most. Neither club has felt so close to this competition’s final two.

Minnesota’s short history in Open Cup features a fourth round and Round of 16 exit.

For Portland, Wednesday’s game will mark the team’s second semifinal appearance, with

What a game
Tonight's game features Minnesota United, who have not lost for nearly two months, and Portland Timbers, who also haven't lost since late June.
Live coverage starts now
Less than hour and a half for the kick-off of this exciting Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers US Open Cup semifinal!
For Competitors Only
Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers - 20:00ET at the Allianz Field.
Ethan Finlay
''To be the club's first possible trophy in the MLS era would be HUGE''

Those were the words said by the Minnesota United star, Ethan Finlay ahead of tonight's semifinal game.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers game.
Portland at Minnesota
University of Akron's Alum, Zarek Valentin, celebrated his birthday yesterday in the Timbers' first practice at the Allianz Field.
El Cientifico del Gol
Minnesota United's star, Carlos Darwin Quintero, is hyped ahead of tonight's game.
How to watch the game?
If you want to watch the game on TV your best option is ESPN +. The broadcast will start at 8:00pm ET.
Final
The winner of this match will be playing Atlanta United in the final. Atlanta managed to beat Orlando city on the road last night to qualify to the championship game. 
Minnesota
The home team absolutely destroyed New Mexico United by 6-1 to secure their spot in the final four.
Timbers
Portland defeated Los Angeles Football Club in the QF to advance to this stage.
The game will be played at the Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota . The start of play is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 US Open Cup Semifinal game: Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers!
Welcome
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
