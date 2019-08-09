Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlético San Luis: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlético de San Luis live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time: 10pm ET.
Chivas: TBC.
Atlético de San luis:
INCIDENTS: WEEK 4 OF THE 2019 APERTURA LIGA MX TOURNAMENT.
60 LIVE
Chivas barely made it out of Puebla
In Week 3, Chivas visited Puebla in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw.
A very bad refereeing saved Guadalajara from losing a game in which they did not show their best version.
San Luis played their "big brother"
Atlético de San Luis hosted their "big brother" team, Atlético de Madrid, last week.
The game ended in a 2-1 for the Spanish side, however, the Mexican side exhibited good qualities during the match.
Injury updates for Chivas
Hiram Mier underwent surgery on Thursday due to a knee injury in Monterrey. He's expected to be out for 4 to 6 weeks.
His absence will be covered by 'Pollo' Briseño and Oswaldo Alanís.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas de Guadalajara vs Atlética de San Luis.
Looking for a Liguilla spot
Chivas are 10th in the table, while Atlético de San Luis is placed on the 11th position.
A victory for either team might just put them in the top eight
How to watch Chivas vs Atlético de San Luis live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN USA.If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Both teams had Copa MX victories
Both Chivas and Atlético de San Luis had victories in their Copa MX fixtures.
While Guadalajara was able to defeat Santos Laguna by 2-1, San Luis beat Potros UAEM by 3-1
Guadalajara prepares for the match, too
Chivas continues with training sessions under Tomás Boy.
Actitud, unión y trabajo para seguir sumando.
¡Dale, Rojiblanco! 👏👏#ReChivas pic.twitter.com/uhAzbHjyUZ
Atlético de San Luis get ready to face Chivas
Friday was San Luis' last training session before traveling to Guadalajara.
Último entrenamiento antes de viajar a Guadalajara.
¡Mañana enfrentamos a @Chivas! 🐐#LlegamosParaQuedarnos 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Z7gLD4KHry
San Luis has their first away game
San Luis will have their first game away from home of the season.
They previously had a losing effort against Pumas and a victory over Monterrey; both at home.
Chivas wants to stay perfect at home
This will be Guadalajara's second home game of the season. They previously defeated reigning champions, Tigres, by a 2-0 margin.
Our game will be played at the Estadio Akron, in Zapopan, Jalisco. The start of play is scheduled at 10:06pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Apertura 2019 Liga MX game: Chivas vs Atlético de San Luis!
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.