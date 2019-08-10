Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez: LIVE Stream and Score Updates (2-0)
Follow along for Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time Cruz Azul vs Bravos Juarez: 6pm ET.
(
Pablo Aguilar, al minuto 74, anota el segundo gol a favor de la “Maquina”.— Jesús May (@May_Jesus10) August 10, 2019
Cruz Azul 2-0 Juárez @AgenciaJRF #CruzAzulFC pic.twitter.com/4plAXddYRy
J4 @LigaBBVAMX | 🚂1-0🐎— CRUZ AZUL FC ® (@Cruz_Azul_FC) August 10, 2019
2T⏰| 63' G⚽️⚽️⚽️L! De Cruz Azul, anotado por Roberto Alvarado.#ConstruyendoLa9loria pic.twitter.com/5523vmyqRi
Así luce el Estadio Azteca a poco más de una hora de comenzar el Cruz Azul vs Juárez. @RcentroDeportes pic.twitter.com/gler9KI40M— Alan Lara (@alanlarav) August 10, 2019
Our live coverage begins at Azteca Stadium.
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription) and TUDN USA.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Jonathan Rodriguez, forward. The Uruguayan is the only one who has scored in three rounds for Cruz Azul. His goal intuition in the box and power always make him dangerous in short spaces.
Angelo Sagal, forward. The left-footed player from the Chilean Huachipato and passing through the Tuzos de Pachuca leads the teams attack. He scored 2-0 vs Toluca.
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.