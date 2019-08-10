on VAVEL
Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez: LIVE Stream and Score Updates (2-0)
Image: VAVEL

Follow along for Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time Cruz Azul vs Bravos Juarez: 6pm ET.

alannunez
Alan Núñez
60 LIVE live icon gif
85'
Poor second half by Juarez. Safe to say to more than one people expected them to wake up after conceding for the first time. 
Aguilar's goal live from the Azteca Stadium. (
73'
7 corner kicks were enough for Cruz Azul to score one. Pablo Aguilar scores the dagger. 
73'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL
70'
Mendez and the whole Juarez defense exchange words. It's gonna be a chippy end of the game without a doubt.
63'
Alvarado makes the first goal of the day for Cruz Azul after a nice collective play by the home team.
63'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL
58'
Mendez goes on-on-one with the goalie but misses.
52'
Long shot by Caraglio that catches a deflection by the defense.
46'
Time is over, let's get a break before the next 45' minutes
45 + 1'
Now Elio Castro is given a yellow card
45'
The referee says another minute for the game
45'
The referee gives a yellow card to Alvarado
44'
Cruz Azul gets a free kick before the first part ends
39'
Da Silva sends a pass but none can touch the ball into the box, Corona takes it
37'
Great play by Cruz Azul, they're getting a corner kick
33'
Nice try by Elias but Vazquez Mellado saves his team
31'
Brambila is issued a yellow card
25'
Brambila is on the floor after a Pol's foul
24'
First corner kick to Cruz Azul
22'
Aldrete hits the ball but it doesn't has goal direction
17'
Bravos defense took the ball away after an Escobar's service
14'
Caraglio with the header! The ball just goes behind
11'
Fernandez with another try but Corona handle the situation
8'
SO CLOSE!! The ball was almost in the net
7'
Free kick for Juarez, Corona giving instructions
4'
After the first minutes Cruz Azul can't get the ball, Juarez is doing it better at the Azteca Stadium
2'
Long distance shot by Acosta from Juarez!
0'
Let the game begin!
Cruz Azul Lineup
Corona; Escobar, Domínguez, Aguilar, Aldrete; Fernández, Lichnovsky, Alvarado, Elias Hernandez, Milton Caraglio
Both teams are still warming up for the game.

FC Juarez lineup
Vázquez; Jimenez, Velázquez, Castro, Acosta, Fernández, Elsinho, Brambila, Xavier, Sagal and Lezcano.
Cruz Azul Lineup
Corona; Escobar, Domínguez, Lichnovsky, Aguilar, Aldrete, Yotún, Fernández, Elías, Alvarado and Caraglio. 
The starting lineups will be announced shortly.
The surroundings of the mythical Azteca look like this half an hour from the start.
The Cruz Azul and FC Juarez warm-up begins at the Azteca pitch.
Good news for Cruz Azul. Javier Salas is back after completing almost five months of rehabilitation after that fatal Achilles heel tear.
U-17 game
With goals from Oscar Morales, Miguel Seseña, Roger Iturbe and Luis Iturbide, Cruz Azul U-17 category tied 4-4 against Juarez in what was Apertura 2019 Week 4.
With less than an hour to go before this exciting Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez Liga MX game begins.

Our live coverage begins at Azteca Stadium.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez game.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription) and TUDN USA.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Watch out for this Juarez player

Jonathan Rodriguez, forward. The Uruguayan is the only one who has scored in three rounds for Cruz Azul. His goal intuition in the box and power always make him dangerous in short spaces.

Watch out for this Juarez player

Angelo Sagal, forward. The left-footed player from the Chilean Huachipato and passing through the Tuzos de Pachuca leads the teams attack. He scored 2-0 vs Toluca.

The central referee of this Cruz Azul vs Juárez will be Oscar Galvan; Miguel Ángel Hernández, first line; Jimmy Acosta, second line; Víctor Cáceres, fourth assistant.
Cruz Azul
For its part, the squad of Pedro Caixinha does not find the right way. Long time ago was that super leader of the manager's first tournament. With two draws and one defeat, Cruz Azul is ranked #15 in the tournament.
FC Juarez
Gabriel Caballero's team, after two straight defeats, finally got their heads up and, surprisingly, defeated the Toluca Red Devils last matchday.
Cruz Azul host the newest member of the competition at Coloso de Santa Ursula this afternoon. The Juarez team hopes to give the surprise against the Machine.
The Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez game will be played at the Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City. The kick-off is scheduled at 6pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX game: Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez!

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

