Santos Laguna vs Puebla: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Liga MX (0-0)
Follow along for Santos Laguna vs Puebla live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time Santos vs Puebla: 7:45pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs Puebla game.
How to watch Santos vs Puebla live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Sports 1 (US-English).
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription) and Fox Sports GO,
Player to watch: Santos
Brian Lozano, forward.
The Uruguayan is the best man the Comarca has. Footballer with goal and last touch pass. He has four goals in the tournament.
Player to watch: Puebla
Christian Tabó, forward.
In the absence of Lucas Cavallini by expulsion, the weight of the camoteros attack will fall on the back of the #11. The Uruguayan has had good participation in this start of the tournament achieving a goal so far.
The central referee for Santos vs Puebla will be Diego Montaño; Christian Kiabek Espinosa, first linesman; César Cerritos, second linesman; Guillermo Pacheco, fourth assistant.
On the other hand, the Franja of the famous Chelis is placed in the 16th position after a defeat and a draw. It is worth mentioning that Puebla has a pending match since it took its free date for the 75th anniversary commemorative match against Betis.
The team led by Guillermo Almada began swinging. The Guerreros have three consecutive victories, scoring 8 goals and conceding just one. In the case of winning this game, Santos would become the Liga MX leader.
This afternoon, Apertura 2019's Week 4 will culminate when a perfectly-paced Santos host Jose Luis Sanchez Solá's Puebla.
Kick-off time
The Santos vs Puebla game will be played at the Estadio TSM, in Torreon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:45pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX game: Santos Laguna vs Puebla!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.