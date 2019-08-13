Club America vs Atlanta United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Campeones Cup (0-0)
Follow along for America vs Atlanta United live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Campeones Cup. Kickoff time: 8pm ET
60 LIVE
The home team looks to win another championship
Frank De Boer's team prepares for this fixture against America for the Campeones Cup title on the line.
Preparing for the Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1jhCoWhYeg— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 13, 2019
America won't have Paco Memo
The team's new keeper Ochoa has arrived to Mexico, however he will not be used for this match.
📸| Fiesta Azulcrema 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/908jVns6Xm— Club América (@ClubAmerica) August 13, 2019
Atlanta United's One to Watch: Josef Martínez
Striker Josef Martinez is in huge form. He has scored in the last ten games for his team!
Match-winner 🔥 @JosefMartinez17 is ruthless in the air pic.twitter.com/aNIEymanX6— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 12, 2019
America's One to Watch: Gio Dos Santos
Gio Dos Santos made his return on Week 3 of Liga MX with a fantastic performance against Xolos de Tijuana.
He gave an assitance and scored a goal during the final ten minutes of the game to give his side the victory.
Cuando el balón es tu amigo ⚽️👀 #SOMOSAMÉRICA 🦅 pic.twitter.com/JutG0hgpv3— Club América (@ClubAmerica) August 7, 2019
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Atlanta United.
This will be the second edition of the tournament
Both America and Atlanta United are participating for the first time in this tournament.
The first edition was won by Tigres after beating Toronto FC with a 3-1 at BMO Field.
How to watch America vs Atlanta United live TV and Stream
If you want to see it on TV: ESPN2 & TUDN.If you want to follow it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option! .
Atlanta United players Mo Adams,Andrew Carleton, and Tito Villalba were joined by Club América’s Paul Aguilar, Nicolás Benedetti and Carlos Vargas for said clinic.
As part of the festivities, both America and Atlanta United participated in a clinic at Sequoyah Middle School in metro Atlanta.
Atlanta United's qualification to the Campeones Cup
Atlanta United won the MLS Cup last december.
The final was contested against Portland Timbers, ending with a 2-0 victory for ATL.
United We Conquered 🏆— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) December 9, 2018
2018 MLS CUP CHAMPIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/ykEhRDWTtH
America's road to the Campeones Cup
America qualified for this match as the winner of the 2019 Liga MX Campeón de Campeones against Tigres.
That match ended in a 0-0 draw, but the title was awarded to America after a 6-5 victory in penalty shootout.
🏆 | UNA MÁS pic.twitter.com/76vuKL8QJa— Club América (@ClubAmerica) July 15, 2019
The Campeones Cup match between America and Atlanta United will be played at Mercedez-Benz Stadium on August 14th, 20 ET.
This is the @MBStadium, the home of @ATLUTD!— Campeones Cup (@CampeonesCup) July 24, 2019
We’ll see you here for #CampeonesCup on August 14.🏟 pic.twitter.com/dvZPtBN1pr
Welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Campones Cup game: America vs Atlanta United!
Welcome to VAVEL
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.