Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Atlas vs Cruz Azul live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Kick-off time: 10pm ET.
Atlas FC: To be confirmed
Cruz Azul: To be confirmed
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Cruz Azul match.
How to watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul Live TV and Stream:
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Azteca.
Cruz Azul: Last Lineup
Corona; Domínguez, Lichnovsky, Aldrete, Aguilar, Escobar; Fernández, Hernández, Yotún, Alvarado; Caraglio.
Atlas: Last Lineup
Vargas; Nervo, Segura, Barbosa, Gómez; Zaldívar, Andrade, Martínez, Reyes, Isijara; Correa.
Cruz Azul: Team News
Jonathan Rodriguez returns to the activity after being suspended for rough play in the game vs Queretaro
Atlas: Team News
Jose Hernandez, Ismael Govea, Brayton Vazquez and Ulises Cardona returned to Guadalajara after their participation in the Pan American Games, they could see activity this Friday.
Cruz Azul is barely walking
Caixinha's side have yet to join the 2019 Apertura, where after four rounds played, they have just five points, the result of two draws and one victory.
They're looking to keep adding
Atlas comes after a victory against Veracruz in the Port, so they will seek to continue the good streak where they have only one defeat and three victories.
Kick-off time
The Atlas vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the stadium Jalisco, in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The kick-off is scheduled at 10pm ET.
