Bravos FC Juarez vs Queretaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Bravos Juárez vs Querétaro live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
FC Juárez: TO BE CONFIRMED.
Querétaro: TO BE CONFIRMED.
INCIDENTS: GAME CORRESPONDING TO MATCHDAY 5 OF THE LIGA MX.
60 LIVE
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juárez vs Querétaro game.
How to watch FC Juárez vs Querétaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Querétaro, Luis Romo
The canterano of Gallos has been one of the pleasing revelations in the beginning of the season, where he has collaborated with two goals.
Key player Juárez, Ángelo Sagal
The chilean came as a reinforcement this Apertura 2019 and has been a starter in three of the first four games, contributing with a goal.
Querétaro: Last Lineup
Alcalá; Arellano, Pereira, Pérez, Escoboza; Romo, Gómez, Del Valle, Aboagye, Castillo; Loba.
FC Juárez: Last Lineup
Vázquez; Acosta, Castro, Velázquez, Jiménez; Xavier, Elsinho, Brambila, Fernández; Lezcano, Sagal.
In the middle of the week, Víctor Manuel Vucetich confirmed the rumor of a possible return of Tiago Volpi to the Liga MX: "He has already had contact with the president of the institution, where there is a commitment that he wants to return, so we know about that situation and simply and simply transmits what has been discussed”.
The strategist Gabriel Caballero justified the bad progress of the border team due to an adaptation to the new circuit: "We are in a process of adaptation to First Division and although the players were in the First Division before, we are in a process of floor right and feel we can compete against anyone”.
The two teams have only met once and it was in the 2017 Copa MX when they drew 1-1 in regular time in La Corregidora. Bravos won the penalty shootout 4-1.
The rooster sings to everything he gives
Queretaro has surprised, as before the start of this day began as seconds of the classification. They have only played one away game, where they managed to rescue the 1-1 draw against Xolos.
To straighten the way
The Bravos haven't had a good tournament start. Last Saturday they lost 2-0 to Cruz Azul. The only game they have played at home was 15 days ago with a 2-0 victory over Toluca.
Kick-off time
Juárez vs Querétaro match will be played at Olímpico Benito Juárez in the Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. The game is scheduled to begin at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX game: Juárez vs Querétaro!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.