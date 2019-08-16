Atletico de San Luis vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Atletico de San Luis vs Tigres live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 18pm ET.
Atlético de San Luis: To be confirmed
Tigres: To be confirmed
How to watch Atlético de San Luis vs Tigres Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play.
Last line-up of Tigres
N. Guzmán; J. Díaz, H. Ayala, J. Torres Nilo, L. Rodríguez; R. Carioca, G. Pizarro, E. Vargas, L. Quiñones; E. Valencia and A.P. Gignac.
Last line-up of Atlético de San Luis
F. Rodríguez; M. Catalán, M. Abrante, J. Laso, D. Escalante; N. Maya, J. Sánchez, L. Reyes, C. Mayada; I. González and N. Ibáñez.
Tigres News
After overcoming the two games by suspension, Carlos Salcedo will already be option to play in the defense. Also, Francisco Venegas has returned after his call to the Pan American Games in Lima. In the attack, Javier Aquino will still be unable to see minutes.
Atlético de San Luis Team News
Alfonso Sosa's team will have a full squad after Mario Abrante recovered from the blow to the head. Ricardo Centurión is expected to have more minutes against Tigres, due to the minutes he has been accumulating.
Tigers wants to take the lead
Contrary to their regularity at the beginning of the tournament, the Tigers have made a great start to the 2019 Apertura championship. Installed in fourth place, they have the mission to follow in the top of the table. They leave the University to get a positive result.
San Luis maintains irregular pace
The Atletico San Luis squad has had an instability in these first games in their return to the Primera Division. With just one win so far in the tournament, the Atleti players must begin to pick up victories because the percentage issue can get complicated.
Kick-off time 18:00 hrs ET
The Atlético de San Luis vs Tigres match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00pm ET.
