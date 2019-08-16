on VAVEL
Kick Off Time: 8:00 pm ET
Chivas Guadalajara vs Leon: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Leon vs Chivas Guadalajara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Leon vs Chivas: 8pm ET.

Juan Pablo Rodríguez
INCIDENTSWeek 5 of the 2019 Apertura Liga MX tournament.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs Chivas.
How to watch Leon vs Chivas Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.

 

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN


If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Chivas' last starting XI
Rodríguez; Van Rankin, Alanís, Briseño, Zendejas; Villalpando, López, Brizuela, Molina; Pulido, Peralta
Leon's last starting XI
Cota; Tesillo, Mosquera, González; Montes, Mena,  Moreno, Meneses, Sosa; Campbell, Macías.
Chivas on a roll!
After losing to Santos in the first matcho, Tomas Boy's team has entered a positive streak that has put them in the upper half of the table with 7 points.
Leon wants to roar!
The Guanajuato side have only 4 points in the tournament and have not been able to win since the opening match.


They look to get back on a winning path in order to place themselves in the fight for a play-off berth.

Tonight, Leon hosts Guadalajara who are in a streak and haven't lost since their opening game of the season.

Nacho Ambríz's side did not play last week but their last result was an away defeat in Monterrey.

Kick-off time
The Leon vs Chivas de Guadalajara match will be played at the Estadio Leon, in Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match:  Leon vs Chivas! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo