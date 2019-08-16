Chivas Guadalajara vs Leon: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Leon vs Chivas Guadalajara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time Leon vs Chivas: 8pm ET.
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN
💪 ¡Estamos listos! 🔴⚪️🔵— CHIVAS (@Chivas) August 16, 2019
Al #BonitoLeónRojiblanco por un triunfo más. 👏👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/6xrvbVv3z9
They look to get back on a winning path in order to place themselves in the fight for a play-off berth.
With the return of @nachogonzalez35 and @osviirodriguez to practice, our team resumed work.— Club León English (@ClubLeonEN) August 8, 2019
There are 10 days left until our next duel at home against @Chivas.
LET'S GO LEON! 🦁 #LigaMXeng pic.twitter.com/kHAC8Th7sS
Nacho Ambríz's side did not play last week but their last result was an away defeat in Monterrey.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.