Pumas UNAM vs Veracruz: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Pumas vs Veracruz live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 1pm ET.
Looking ready
Pumas practiced in 'Cantera' this whole week ahead of the Tiburones' matchup.
Referee
Roberto Garcia Orozco will be the main official for the game. The experienced referee has been one of the best in the business since his Liga MX debut in 2007.
How to watch Pumas vs Veracruz Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN
Gerardo Martino's list
This will be the first game for both teams since Gerardo Martino called Sebastian Jurado from Veracruz and Alan Mozo from Pumas to the national team camp next week.
Veracruz
'Tiburones' has been an absolute joke this season. Veracruz has conceded 12 goals in their first 3 games of the current championship.
Pumas
The 'Felinos' have won two out of their first four games this season in the Liga MX. Unfortunately for them, their last two matches have been losses against Tigres and Xolos respectively.
Last meeting
The last time this two teams met was back in January at the Luis Pirata Fuente Stadium when they drew 0-0.
The game will be played at Ciudad Universitaria in Mexico City. Kickoff time is 13:00hrs ET.
