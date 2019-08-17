Club America vs Monarcas Morelia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Club America vs Monarcas Morelia live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9pm ET.
Watch out for this Club America player.
Oscar Jiménez, goalkeeper #27, After the departure of Agustin Marchesin, the Mexican goalkeeper Oscar Jiménez has been responsible for protecting the three posts of the Eagles, who in recent games has been key to the team led by Miguel Herrera. Jiménez has demonstrated his ability and improves as a goalkeeper, in the match of the Day 4 saving in four occasions of goal generated by the Toluca, also in the middle of the week saving him; a penalty to Josef Martínez of Atlanta United.
Watch out for this Monarcas Morelia player
Gaston Lezcano, offensive midfielder #31. An experienced player of the Monarchy who manages to easily unbalance the defensive rivals for his great technique and reading game. The Argentinian has been the starter of the tournament, scoring a goal so far.
Last line up Monarcas Morelia
C. Sosa, E.Velarde, S.Vegas, G. Achilier, J.Martínez, G. Lezcano, M.Osuna, A.Rocha, E.Flores, L.Villafañez y F.Aristeguieta.
Last line up Club América
O.Jiménez, P.Aguilar (C), B.Valdez, C.Vargas, J.Sánchez, G.Rodríguez, F, Córdova, G.Dos Santos, R.Ibarra, A.Ibargüen y R. Martínez.
Referees
The central referee of the game between Club América vs Monarcas Morelia will be Fernando Hernández Gómez, the central judge; Enrique Isaac Bustos, Díaz in the first line; Cesar Cerrito García in the second line and finally Saúl Alfredo Silva Pineda as the fourth assistant.
The Monarchy in a tailspin
Monarcas Morelia, started the tournament with a weak performance by the pupils of Jose Luis Torrente, who has not managed to win since the beginning of the championship, results that have drowned them at the bottom of the table occupying the thirteenth position of Apertura 2019.
Flying high
The team led by Miguel Herrera takes a perfect step as they have not known defeat in the tournament so far, adding ten points in the overall table and staying in the top three places of the championship thanks to their two draws and three victories that have accumulated in the last matches.
Kick-off time
The Club America vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05pm ET.
