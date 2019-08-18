Necaxa vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Liga MX
Follow along for Necaxa vs Santos Laguna live stream, squads and result updates of the 2019 Liga BBVA MX. Kickoff time: 6:00pm ET.
Fast & Furious
Brian is in the present and with number showing it, the best player in the championship, a lot of intelligence with the ball, fast game, interesting skills, calculated passes and is being a goal's firend. We gave to you some reasons of why he's on the Uruguayan National Team roast for the next friendly matches.
Trying to get in
Mauro has to start to score more goals, the argentinian scored the last game at home but before that and after that he didn't and Necaxa has no time to lose, they only have 4 points, only one game with a win, a draw and the other two games lost.
Santos is going to use by the first time the ecuadorian defense Felix Torres after Doria's red card the last game in Torreon where the brazilian hit with his elbow Zavala's face, the VAR helped with the referee decision. Now Felix has to prove and take like a motivation the confidence that Almada gives to him.
Guillermo Vazquez has to improve another squad after being defeated the last weekend against Tigres at Monterrey and that's no the real reason of why he has to try other options of play, the team is not working like the last six months, there's no a player that could change a match. 'Memo' doesn't count with a regular player that might be important with the team or even score goals every week like it was Brian Fernandez, the fans really hope they find a new one in Quiroga or Salas.
Santos is doing an amazing season. They have 12 points of 12 possible and 12 goals scored against 2 received, Guillermo Almada should be smiling for those results and the performance of his players, let's see if Necaxa can be a different challenge for the team.
Kick-off time
Necaxa vs Santos Laguna game will be played at the Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, Ags. The start of play is scheduled at 6:00 ET. The weather for tomorrow is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds, apparently no signals of rain.
